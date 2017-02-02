Eastern Gate and Around the Mountain

Good morning to all of you from here on our mountain. God has sure been blessing us with some wonderful events. First I (being a grandmother) just have to tell you all, that we have been blessed with a new granddaughter. Miss Baylor was born last week weighing 8lbs. and 1 oz. It always just amazes me how the heart just stretches so full of so much love for each and every child and grandchild. They are just so precious.

We had our singing at Eastern Gate Friday night and had a great time singing praises and then fellowshipping with each other as we ate a bite of food afterwards.

Our Wednesday night Bible study is growing in number of both adults and kids, which is always so good to see.

Sunday morning we had a large number of young people there. There were so many little ones, that when they went up front to sing, they wouldn’t all fit on the altar where they like to sit, so they were also standing all behind it and on laps. It sure makes my cup run over with joy to see all these kids at church and singing. Like Jon said though, they can’t bring their selves, parents have to bring them.

We heard that Larry, had his knee surgery and came through it pretty good. Pray for a speedy recovery for him.

The men are working on setting up a men’s prayer and get together breakfast the first Saturday in March. More details later, but put the date on your calendar to come and join the men for a couple of hours.

Well, that’s all for now. Sometimes the blessings that God gives you are right in front of your eyes, you overlook them or maybe you just call them luck.

Till next time, take care.