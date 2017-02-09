Dogwood Ramblings

I am sure there are others in my age group, those who have also encountered unbelievers no matter the subject. The last few years kind folks have shared information with me and I just knew I would not forget who or the subject. Wrong! For one thing, I did not take notes – my bad. So, I have no notes, no documents and need to shut my mouth. Difficult thing for a talker! True, my memory has faded here and there, but there are occasions when I know I am correct, but I get shouted down by the young and uninformed. Verbal and mental battles are of no use. There was a time when my IQ was rated at 125…..but no more.

Granddaughter Regina is here for a family visit. She was our first female altar server at St. Leo’s Church, starting in 1994 until she graduated and then spent 10 years in the Navy CB’s. At one time she would listen and exchange thoughts and I hope those days are not gone. She has received a college degree and we are all proud of her. Her son, Justin, is an ROTC student in Oregon and doing quite well from what I hear. Rex is a parts man for a large company up in the northwest and seems to be doing well. Rachelle is planning a visit before long from upper New York State with her fiance’. Listen for the wedding bells!

I haven’t seen or heard of anything from the Schultz place here at Dogwood so don’t know if we will have new neighbors soon. In fact, it has been very quiet. One neighbor just finished cleaning up her garden, doing the work on 50 degree and windy days. I imagine many of you are now trying to complete tax filing and wish you good luck – I have always disliked this time of year for that reason, but love it for the newness of everything.

Sunday there was a big birthday bash for Rosie Harris at the Lion’s Den in Ava. The place was more than full and loaded with food, hugs, smiles and laughter. Later, there was a football “party” at St. Leo’s social hall, including a chili contest for which there was a trophy. I don’t do chili, but did manage to put together some ham and beans for the clergy. I also shared my cauliflower and potato soup recipes for some at church. Good cold day fare.

It is Monday – another cold, drizzly and foggy day. I pray for all and ask you to do the same .