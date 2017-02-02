Dogwood Ramblings

We’ve had some pretty good weather. A bit on the cool side, but the snow isn’t banked up to everything with tree branches hanging to the ground. Many of my older friends and family are just pleased they can get up each day and get around a bit as I do. A few phone calls to and from here lighten my days. Stressful calls give me more for which to pray. A bit of Solitaire on the computer is relaxing.

Have you ever noticed that restaurants don’t have mirrors in front of their patrons. Actually, this is a kindness as most “diners” are not pretty while eating. It has taken me quite a while to “program” myself and others can do this and they will look and feel better. Make 2017 your year! Pray daily as we all need prayer.