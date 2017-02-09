Delilah Kresser legal

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI PROBATE DIVISION

STATE OF MISSOURI, )

:SS

COUNTY OF DOUGLAS, )

In the Estate of: )

DELILAH KRASSER, )

Incapacitated/Disabled, )

Estate No. 16DG-PR00045 )

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF A CONSERVATOR

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF DELILAH KRASSER, A DISABLED PERSON:

On the 3rd day of January, 2017, SHELIA MILLER was appointed conservator of the estate of DELILAH KRASSER, a person adjudicated disabled under the laws of the State of Missouri, by Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri. The business address of the conservator is: PO Box 308, Ava, MO 65608 and her attorney is Daniel Wade, 100 West Public Square, Ava, MO 65608.

All creditors of said disabled person are notified to file their claims in Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri.

Date of first publication: February 9, 2017.

Kim Miller

Probate Clerk

