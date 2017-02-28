County Line

I send my sympathy to the Gene Robertson family. Donna Dodson and I went to the visitation Saturday morning.

Donna brought me a Valentine rose and a card and balloon on Tuesday.

Rheba Pool took me to Michelle’s Beauty Shop on Wednesday to get a perm. It was Christmas/Birthday gift to me. I really appreciate it.

Donna Dodson came by on Monday. She and Macee also came by on Wednesday and Thursday.

Donna and June Dodson went to Springfield on Thursday.

John and Jo Stephens have both been sick. Max and Kathy Stephens visited them on Saturday.

Macee and Quin Breeding both played basketball on Saturday. I watched some of Macee’s game with Donna then we went and picked Megan up at Squires. She had spent the night with Hannah Collins.

After we got groceries we had lunch then came home.

Linda Rogers of Illinois called me Saturday evening to see if I liked the pictures she sent me of my birthday party. Of course I did.

Bryse Dodson spent Saturay night with Colton Marter along with some other boys.

Chase Dodson was in Springfield Saturday with the Across the Grid Outdoors group that he is a part of.

David and Donna Dodson went to Springfield on Saturday evening to celebrate Donna’s birthday. They did some shopping and had supper then came home.

Michael Dodson and boys visited with David and Donna and brought them birthday gifts.

Keith and Melanie Breeding and family had lunch in Arkansas after church on Sunday.

Happy Birthday in March to Macee Breeding the 21st, Jo Stephens and Max Stephens the 10th, Janya Iott the 18th, and Ashlin Parker the 27th. I wish them many more.