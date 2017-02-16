County Line

Donna Dodson came by on Monday.

Keith and Melanie Breeding, Quin and Macee attended several basketball games this week to watch Megan cheer. Donna went on Friday evening for Senior night for a little while.

Mike and Corrina Dodson, Chase and Bryse went to some basketball games this week.

Donna came by on Tuesday. On Thursday she and Macee and Diana Davis came by.

Quin Breeding spent Friday and Saturday nights with Nick Lawler.

Bryse Dodson spent Friday night with Peyton Evans for Peyton’s birthday. There were other boys there also.

Macee Breeding spent Saturday night with Charlee Lafferty.

Donna and Michael Dodson were here on Saturday. We went to lunch then Donna and I bought groceries. We took them home then went to listen to Backyard Bluegrass at Autumn’s Café. Megan Goforth joined us there. She and Gracie Heinlein had been to Seymour to watch Gainesville play Seymour in basketball.

Chase Dodson did some fishing on Sunday afternoon.

Max and Kathy Stephens, Lisa Hensley and Jordan Lada all visited John and Jo Stephens on Saturday.

Debra Reed of Kansas called this week.

Danny Bushong worked in Iowa and Arkansas this week. He went to the cancer doctor on Friday.

Rheba Pool had a big group of her family join her Sunday at her home to help her celebrate her birthday. I wish her many more. Macee took her card to her for me.

Keith and Melanie Breeding, Megan, Quin, and Macee brought a chicken dinner here on Sunday. Donna also came. They worked on Macee’s Valentines after lunch.

Megan Goforth attended Cole Heinlein’s birthday party with Gracie. Later Megan and Gracie visited David and Donna. Chase took them home after Megan’s car broke down.

Reece Goforth went to Springfield on Sunday with some friends. He came by to eat before he left.