County Line

Donna Dodson came by on Monday.

Keith and Melanie Breeding and family attended ball games this week.

Michael and Corrina and Bryse Dodson also went to some ball games this week.

Donna went to the ball game Thursday night to watch Megan and Macee cheer then to Hoopcoming on Friday night to watch Megan cheer and Chase Dodson escorted one of the queen candidates.

Macee Breeding was sick this week on Tuesday and Wednesday. Donna took care of her.

I called Danny on Wednesday and he was working from home that day. He is having more tests done this week.

Donna came by on Thursday. Debra Reed of Kansas and Juanita Kazenske of Illinois called me on Thursday.

Kathy Stephens and Lana Stephens visited John and Jo Stephens on Friday.

Donna Dodson went to watch Quin and Macee play basketball Saturday morning. She brought me some biscuits and gravy and bacon on her way. Then she took me and Melanie to town Saturday afternoon.

Max and Kathy Stephens, Eric Stephens, Jane Call, and I visited with John and Jo Stephens on Sunday.

Bryse Dodson, Megan Goforth, Quin Breeding, and Macee Breeding all spent Sunday night with David and Donna.

Bryse Dodson, Megan Goforth, Quin Breeding, and Macee Breeding all spent Sunday night with David and Donna.

Happy Birthday in February to: Lana Stephens the 2nd, Axle Hill the 9th, Rheba Pool the 12th, Eric Stephens the 20th, Donna Dodson the 21st, Reece Goforth and Brinton Bushong the 23rd. Also, Happy Anniversary to Johnnie and Debra Reed February 14th.