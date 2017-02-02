County Line

Donna Dodson and I went to Springfield on Monday to see my kidney doctor. They said I was doing very good. We enjoyed lunch and a little shopping.

My sister, Juanita Kazenske went to the doctor on Monday and got the staples taken out of her head. She also went to the doctor on Thursday.

My granddaughter, Melanie Breeding, surprised me on Tuesday evening and brought me supper. She had made beans and cornbread, fried potatoes, and corn on the cob. It was very good.

Donna came by on Thursday.

Ella Mae Daugherty called me on Friday. Debra Reed of Kansas and Juanita Kazenske of Illinois called this week also.

Michael and Bryse Dodson attended the girls basketball game on Friday night in Mansfield.

Quin Breeding spent Friday night with Nick Lawler along with some other boys.

Donna went to watch Quin and Macee play basketball Saturday morning.

Quin Breeding went to a birthday party for Conner Prock Saturday afternoon.

Keith and Melanie Breeding, Megan and Macee went to Springfield Saturday afternoon with Girdner Church to Jump Around and McDonalds.

Donna Dodson, Quin Breeding, and I went to Autumn’s for supper and to listen to Backyard Bluegrass. Butch and Diana Davis came by also.

David Dodson and Bryse Dodson went hunting Saturday night.

Bryse Dodson and Quin Breeding spent Saturday night with David and Donna.

Bryse attended church with Baylon Sunday morning. Quin visited Bryse Sunday afternoon.

Reece Goforth spent Sunday night with Ty Mitchell in Springfield, He stayed with Morgan Clements Saturday night.

Chase Dodson spent the weekend in Buffalo, Mo. on business with Across The Grid Outdoors.

Max and Kathy Stephens visited with John and Jo Stephens on Sunday.

Donna took me to get groceries Sunday after church.

I appreciate my birthday article that was in the Herald.