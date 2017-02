ACCEPTING BIDS

The City of Mansfield is accepting bids to mow the City Cemetery for the 2017 season. A list of all the Requirements and Specifications may be picked up at City Hall.

All bids shall be turned in to City Clerk, Sheila Matlock, at Mansfield City Hall by 4:00 p.m. March 3, 2017. The City of Mansfield reserves the right to refuse any or all bids.

