City of Ava legal

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING APPLICATION FOR ZONING CHANGE TO CITY OF AVA, MISSOURI

A public hearing will be held by the City of Ava Planning and Zoning Commission at 6:00 P.M. at Ava City Hall on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, for the purpose of hearing a request for a zoning change submitted by Max and Wanda Murphy for the property located at 810 SW 13th Avenue, United Country/Chamber of Commerce and 806 SW 13th Avenue, Lester E. Cox Medical Center.

Present Zoning: B-2 Central Business

Proposed Zoning: B-3 General Business

Purpose: Request to rezone to keep B-2 Centralized around the City Square.

Legal Description #1:

Twenty (20) feet North of the Southeast corner of Southwest 1/4 (one-fourth) of the Northwest 1/4 (one-fourth) and running Two Hundred and One (201 feet West to a place of beginning, Thence due West One-Hundred Five (105) feet to a point Fifty-Three (53) feet East of the East line of Missouri Highway number Five (5), Thence North Thirty-Eight Degrees (38) West parallel with the East line of said Highway One-Hundred Twenty-Seven (127) feet, Thence North Fifty-Two Degrees (52) East Eighty-Seven (87) feet, Thence South Thirty-Eight Degrees (38) East to the point of beginning. All located in Sec. 14, Twn. 26, Range 16.

Legal Description #2:

A tract of land situated in the SW 1/4 (one-fourth) of the NW 1/4 (one-fourth) of Section 14, Township 26, Range 16 West, DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI. Being more particularly described as follows; Beginning at the Southeast corner of said SW 1/4 (one-fourth) of the NW 1/4 (one-fourth); thence N zero Degrees, 00’00” E, a distance of 20.00 feet to a point on the Northerly Right-Of-Way line of an existing county road; thence N 88 degrees 48’36” W, parallel to the South line of said SW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 a distance of 201.00 feet for a new point of beginning; thence N 36 Degrees 57’38” W, a distance of 194.99 feet; thence N zero Degrees 00’00” E, a distance of 30 feet; thence S 88 Degrees 48’36” E, a distance of 117.27 feet; thence S zero Degrees 00’00” E, a distance of 183.37 feet to the new point of beginning. Containing 12,508 square feet of land, more or less. Subject to all easements and restrictions of record.

