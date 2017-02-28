Church of the Living God

Our morning started with prayer, then Sister Norma read devotions from Psalms 92:8-15, “But thou, Lord, art most high for evermore.” Words of praise for our Lord’s goodness. Then we lifted our request to the Lord. Still so much sickness, but our Lord can heal. Still so much sorrow, but our Lord can bring joy. Still so many lost, but our Lord alone can save.

Sister Linda taught our Sunday school lesson from 2nd Corinthians 2:12-17, “For we are not as many, which corrupt the word of God: but as of sincerity, but as of God, in the sight God speak we in Christ.” We are to be ministers of God’s word to a lost world. We should never water down the truth of the gospel for any reason. A very valuable lesson.

Our service started with prayer and singing. Then Sisters Norma, Susan and Linda each had a special song for the Lord. Sister Naomi shared a reading and a wonderful testimony. Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from Matthew 6:19-24. Where are your treasures? What are your treasures? God’s word says “For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.” We should all search our hearts to see if we really do place God first. A very good message.

We had special prayer for a healing touch for Brother Jack.

It was a wonderful morning with our Lord.

We joined our Brothers and Sisters at Happy Home for a good lunch and fellowship after service. It was a wonderful time for all.

Our evening service started with prayer. We had a good time of worship, Brother Ed played guitar for our worship and also sang some songs he had written. We had some visitors from Happy Home join us for service. Pete and Jessica and their children, they all sang special songs for us. Jessica and her Mom also sang for us. Sister Norma and Sister Susan sang special songs and Sister Linda read a poem written by Brother Bill.

Then it was time for our devotional and Bible study. Brother Cody read several different scriptures, from the books of Psalms, Proverbs and James. Words of loving God’s ways, being strengthened by God, being warned by God and of our reward in God. It was wonderful to see so many young people gathered together to worship our Lord.

Pastor Lonnie Cook wants to send out a personal invitation to all who are reading this. If you do not have a home church you are welcome to come worship the Lord with us. God bless you and have a great week.