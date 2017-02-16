Church of the Living God

Our morning started with prayer, then Sister Norma read our devotional from 1st Corinthians chapter 13. Wonderful scriptures about the true definition of love. Then we lifted our prayer request to our Lord. Sister Linda taught a very good lesson for our adult Sunday school class from II Corinthians chapter 1. God comforts us in our tribulations so that we may be able to comfort others. It was a great lesson with lots of discussion. We also had two children for our primary class. Sister Susan taught their lesson from Matthew chapter 19, verses 13-15, “Jesus blesses the little children.” Jacob and Kevin read their favorite parts of the lesson for the congregation after class. They wanted to share what they had learned about how God loves us all.

There were special songs from Sisters Norma, Linda, Susan and Naomi. Then Brother Bill gave a wonderful testimony.

Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from II Timothy chapter 3, verses 12-17. We, as children of God, will be persecuted, but don’t be deceived by evil. Continue in the things that Christ has taught us. Turn to God and to his Holy Word. All our answers, all our comfort, all our hope, and all our strength is provided for us by God. Pray and read his word and he will give you all that you need to face what the evils of this world will bring against you. It was a very good message.

We had our dinner after service and lot of our brothers and sisters from Happy Home came to fellowship with us. Everyone had a wonderful time together.

Our evening service started with prayer. And we again lifted our requests to our Lord. Special songs were sung by Sister Linda and Sister Susan. Sister Naomi gave a good testimony. Then we did things a little different. Sister Susan read from Psalms chapter 31. She spoke on what the scriptures meant to her and then everyone got involved and shared what God gave them from his words. It was a wonderful time of learning and blessings.

It was a wonderful day of service to our Lord. Come join us next Sunday for services. We are waiting to see you there.