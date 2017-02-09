Church of the Living God

Our morning started with prayer, and Sister Norma read devotions from Ezekiel chapter 13, verses 1-5. Beware of false prophesy. Study and learn God’s true word and you will know when someone is speaking from their own heart and not from God’s. We lifted our prayer requests up to the Lord, and also gave Him praise and glory for all He has done for us. Then Sister Linda taught our Sunday school lesson from 1st Corinthians chapter 16, starting in verse 1. It was a very good lesson with much discussion.

Sister Susan and Machala, who was in our primary class read scripture from their lesson, “Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in Me,” 1st Peter 14:1.

There were many special songs from Sisters Naomi, Norma, Linda, and Susan.

We had some surprise visitors this morning. Rev. Lonnie Eaves and his wife Jennifer, and Brother Johnny Clover and his wife Deborah and one of their young grand daughters, came to worship with us. Brother Johnny spoke for our morning service. He talked about the mighty way God has turned his life around after he had spent many years turning his back on God. He referenced Ecclesiastes chapter 3, verse 1, “To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven.” He spoke of how our timing is so different than God’s timing. No more rushing things, no more putting things off. Just doing what God says, when He says. He urged us all to do the same. A wonderful message from God.

Our evening service opened with prayer. Our requests were once again lifted up to our Lord. Sister Naomi gave a wonderful testimony and also sang a song. Sisters Linda Norma and Susan each had special song to share. Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from Isaiah chapter 1, verses 1-7, “The vision of Isaiah….” Isaiah prophesied of how God had raised His children, Israel, but they had rebelled against Him. How they had become corrupt and had forsaken the Lord. How the land had become desolate and overthrown by strangers. Pastor Lonnie said the prophesy was about Israel, but it is just as true today about our country. Our once great country, founded on God has become a sinful nation. We must turn back to our God. Verse 2 says, “Hear, O heavens, and give ear, O earth: for the Lord has spoken…” Will we listen?

It was a wonderful day of learning and growing in God. Have a great week and keep God first in your life.

Don’t forget, we will be having our dinner after morning service on Sunday, Feb. 12th. We would love for you to come fellowship with us.