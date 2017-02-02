Church of the Living God

Our morning started with prayer, then we lifted our prayer request to our Lord. Sister Norma read our devotion from Psalms chapter 46, verses 1-7, “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.” There is no need to fear, no matter what we go through. God is always there to help us.

Sister Linda taught our lesson from 1st Corinthians chapter 15, verses 30-58, “Awake to right righteousness, and sin not; for some have not the knowledge of God…” We should always be striving to learn more about our God. And to freely share what He teaches us with others.

Sister Norma and Sister Linda each had a special song for us, and Sister Bonnie played a special on the piano while Sisters Norma and Susan sang together. Then Sister Naomi sang a song from her childhood. Just a child’s song, she said, but aren’t we the children of God? It is good to remember what we have learned from our youth.

Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from 1st Peter chapter 1, verses 5-8. Where is your faith when things are easy? Where is your faith when times are tough? Verse 7 says, .. “That the trial of your faith, being much more precious than of gold that perisheth, though it be tried with fire, might be found unto praise and honour and glory at the appearing of Jesus Christ.” Our trials in this life are just refining our faith to perfection at the coming of our Lord. It was a very good message.

Our evening service started with prayer, and then we put tradition and routine in second place and spent the evening praising God first. Sister Susan spoke about how not giving God praise was the same as denying Him. Not only in our church services, but in all things, at all times. There were many testimonies and songs shared, all for the glory of our Lord.

We had a wonderful day serving our Lord that we can carry with us, and share, as we start our week.