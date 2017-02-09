Groundhog Day came and went in Champion under a gray and gloomy sky where no shadow was cast by anything, animate or inanimate, ground hog or hound dog. The Pennsylvania woodchuck saw his shadow. The Champion whistle pig did not. The upshot of it all is that our northern friends and family will have to endure six more weeks of winter, while we will be enjoying an early spring. Groundhog Day was also the 62nd wedding anniversary of a special couple transplanted here from Louisiana twenty years ago. They are fractious pair, but still together, i.e., “I’d have divorced him years ago, but I didn’t want to make him that happy.”

A beautiful plaque lettered in gold says, “The Missouri Bluegrass Preservation Association would like to recognize J.R. Johnston on this day, January 28, 2017 as a Pioneer of Missouri Bluegrass Music. With passion, dedication, hard work, and perseverance; your musical contributions have left a priceless mark on the Missouri Bluegrass world, helping forge a music relatively unique to The Show Me State. Without this elite First Generation of Bluegrass Pioneers, the State of Missouri would not have our treasured music. We humbly present this Pioneer Award as a token of our gratitude, whereas, you are a vital part of Missouri History. A Tree cannot stand without its roots, and Missouri Bluegrass Music has impeccably strong roots because of J.R. Johnston.” The Vanzant Bluegrass Jam had a chance to examine the trophy and to enjoy, as always having J.R. in the circle. A pleasanter fellow you will never meet.

Accolades were planned for The General at a local Superbowl Soirée, but he did not show up and neither did he bring his poetry book, which is thought to contain his original works, probably in free verse, since it is not likely he would have spent money on it. Some special birthdays coming up are those of Cowboy Jack on the 7th (keep your hat out of the creek), and the lovely Sarah Rucker on the 8th, the day shared with Skyline kindergarten student Aidan Acree. Joshua Garner is a 4th grader who has his birthday on the 13th. Shelby Ward’s birthday is on Valentine’s Day. Acclaimed American author, John Trudell was born February 15, 1946. Skyline 3rd grader, Madison Bradshaw, celebrates on the 16th. Champions wish all their friends, family and neighbors a happy day whether or not they are celebrating.

Terri Ryan says that many Skyline archers go on to join the Norwood Archery Team. The Norwood team is raising money to go to the state championship tournament. They will have a drawing for a Hoyt Ignite bow including a pin sight, 4 arrow quiver, whisker biscuit, stabilizer and 4 arrows. The drawing will be on February 25th. Anyone interested in this exciting bow and the chance to help local archers can contact Mrs. Sartor at the Skyline School or any of the Norwood or Skyline archers.

John Prine wrote a song about his grandpa. He said, “Grandpa was a carpenter. He built houses, stores, and banks. He chain smoked Camel cigarettes and hammered nails in planks. He would level on the level, shave even every door and he voted for Eisenhower because Lincoln won the war.” Republican President Dwight D. Eisenhower said, “Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired, signifies in the final sense a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed.” King Richard III said, “We like to think of our enemies as worse than they are.” He also said, “ death, desolation, ruin and decay!” He was kind of a negative guy. Political philosophies are a dime a dozen. If you have a dime to spare, you can contact your democratically elected government representatives and explain your point of view: The White House (202) 456-1111 or (202) 456-1414, Governor Greitens (573) 751-3222, Roy Blunt (202) 224-5721, Claire McCaskill (202) 224-6154, Billy Long (202) 225-6536, Jason Smith (202) 225-4404 and Paul Ryan, by mail, 700 St. Laurence Ave., Janesville, WI 53545.