Caney News

January 25 – Wednesday evening service at Caney began with singing. Bro. Hi Lambeth was our leader. He began taking prayer requests and praise reports. Bro. Jim Lafferty led in prayer. Bro. Hi read Psalms 37, a good chapter that shows us the difference between good and evil and what happens to them. We talked about verses 4-5, 16, 23 and 25. They are wonderful verses. Several read scriptures and we had good thoughts. We were blessed and surprised to have the Blacketer family. They sang special music for us. Sis. Melba taught our youth. They had a good lesson. We are so proud of them.

Sunday school opened with singing praises to the Lord. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Prayer requests and praise reports were taken. Bro. Jim Lafferty led in prayer. Jack read Psalms 150 for our devotion. Let everyone and everything praise the Lord.

After a good Sunday school lesson we sang Happy Birthday to Jim Lafferty. God bless him.

Praise and Worship began with testimonies from Jim Lafferty, Jeff Shipley and Melba Austin. Service continued praising the Lord in congregational singing. Special music by Melissa Harmon and Melba Austin. Pastor Bill Austin spoke this morning. He used scripture from Matthew 26:27-29 and Romans 1:17-18. Because of Jesus shedding His blood, He forgives. The world is not seeking after forgiveness. The wrath of God will be revealed some day. The world today seems as if it is doing everything it can against God and His word. One day God will be made manifest. The service ended with Melissa singing.

The Lord always seems to come by Caney Church.

Sunday evening service began with singing. Bro. Jim Lafferty welcomed everyone. Prayer requests and praise reports were taken. Bro. Jack Essary led in prayer. Bro. Jim Lafferty spoke Sunday evening from John 12:20-21. Do you have a desire to serve the Lord? Do you have a desire to show Jesus to others? Do you have a desire to know the word? It’s hard to get anyone to do God’s work. What about you? We should have a desire to be about God’s work. It was a thought provoking message.

