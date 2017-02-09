Bryant Creek Slab Improvement legal

INVITATION TO BID

BRYANT CREEK SLAB IMPROVEMENTS

Sealed bids for the Proposal for the Construction of County Road 76-114 Low Water Crossing Slab Improvements will be received at: Douglas County, PO Box 398, 203 SE 2nd Ave., Ava, MO 65608, until 11 o’clock A.M. (Prevailing Local Time) on the 2nd day of March 2017, at the office of the Douglas County Courthouse, and at that time will be publicly opened and read. All bids shall be submitted as a Hard Copy.

The proposed work includes:

Construct a new 14’x90’x8” reinforced concrete slab with 2’-8’ deep reinforced concrete toe walls and 17’x14’x5” gravel road in Douglas County Missouri. Section 31, Township 27N, Range 14W.

A digital copy of the plans and specifications may be purchased at the office of the Great River Engineering (GRE), at 2826 S. Ingram Mill, Springfield, MO 65804 upon payment of $50.00 which is not refundable. All bidders must purchase plans through Great River Engineering, Inc. and be on the plan holder list in order to bid the project.

All labor used in the construction of this public improvement shall be paid a wage no less than the prevailing hourly rate of wages of work of a similar character in this locality as established by the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (State Wage Rate).

The Douglas County hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, businesses owned and controlled by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, creed, sex, age, ancestry, or national origin in consideration for an award.

All bidders must be on MoDOT’s Qualified Contractor List per Section 102.2 of the Missouri Standard Specifications for Highway Construction, 2016 Edition including all revisions. The contractor questionnaire must be on file 7 days prior to bid opening.

Contractors and sub-contractors who sign a contract to work on public works projects shall provide a 10 Hour OSHA construction safety program, or similar program approved by the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, to be completed by their on-site employees within sixty (60) days of beginning work on the construction project.

A certified cashier’s check or a bid bond in the amount of 5% shall be submitted with each proposal.

The Douglas County reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

The project will be awarded to the lowest, responsive, responsible bidder.

No 2nd tier subcontracting will be allowed on this project.

Douglas County

02-09-21-1t