Breedon News

Opening prayer by Evelyn Harper. Joe Lafferty read the 98th chapter of Psalms. Our lesson was in the 5th, 6th and 7th chapters of I Samuel. We had questions and answers, and have more to ask next week.

We had congregational singing. Joe preached in the 20th chapter of St. John the 24th verse, then we said a prayer after the reading. He preached on the teaching of Jesus, where Thomas doubted about Jesus and put his finger in Jesus side. We sang the inviational song and were dismissed by James Lafferty, Jeanette’s son.

We hope everyone else had a good service. God bless.