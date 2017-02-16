Breedon News

Clara Lafferty led the opening prayer. We sang the opening song. Joe Lafferty read the 95th Psalms to open Sunday school. Our lesson was the first chapter of Samuel. We read the 2nd, 3rd and 4th chapters also. We had questions and answers. We also have questions for next week.

Lee Hampton took up the morning offering. David Williams asked the blessing for the offering. The congregation sang a few songs. For the morning message, Joe Lafferty read the 21st chapter of Luke. His word shall never pass away. We sang the closing song. We were dismissed by Bro. Ronnie Thomas.

We had no service Sunday night. God bless.