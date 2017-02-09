Breedon News

Opening prayer was said by Sue Thomas. We sang our opening song. Joe Lafferty read the 95th Psalm to open Sunday school. Our lesson was in Ruth. We read the whole book. We will start in I Samuel next week. We had questions and answers.

Darryl Hampton took up the morning offering. David Williams asked the blessing on the offering. We still have people that have colds and illness. Maybe when spring gets here we will all feel better. We sang a few congregational songs. Wilma Hampton, Sue Sisco and David Williams sang. Sue Thomas’ granddaughter also sang. Joe Lafferty preached the first chapter of Revelation. We were dismissed by Evelyn Harper.

Don’t forget our Friday night singing at 7 o’clock. I always enjoy good singing.

May everyone have a good week. God bless.