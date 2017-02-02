Breedon News

Joe Lafferty read the 112th Psalm to open Sunday school.

Evelyn Harper said the opening prayer. Our lesson is still in Judges the 19th, 20th and 21st chapter. We are about through with Judges. The book of Ruth is next, but it is a short book.

Our attendance was down, still a lot of sickness. We didn’t have a piano player. Maybe one of these days all these colds will be over, and we will get back to normal.

We sure can’t gripe about the weather. I still wonder if it won’t be winter all at once, and we will have snow and bad roads. Maybe it won’t do it, I hope not.

Lee Hampton took up morning offering, he also said the offering prayer.

The 11 o’clock hour Joe Lafferty preached in Hebrews, chapter 12 and prayed after the reading. We were dismissed by Bill Harper.

We hope and pray that everyone will get over all these colds and such, so everyone can get back in church.

We went to the Fifth Sunday Singing at the Goodhope Nazarene Church. We had a good singing and a good crowd.

It makes me think when all of God’s singers get to heaven, what a time that will be. It makes me homesick for heaven.

Well, I’d better close for now.

God bless God’s children and pray for the lost.