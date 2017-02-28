Black Oak Church

“For as many as are led by the Spirit of God, they are the sons of God,” Romans 8:14.

Brother Roy Frye opened Sunday school after we sang. He read Galatians 5:22-26 for the devotion then dismissed us to class.

We had several out with the viruses that are going around. Please pray for those along with Danny Bushong, Betty Satterfield, Pete and Helen Workman, Mike Jones, Veda Bushong, Ralph and Dana Brazeal, Tiffanee Satterfield, Stephen Johnson and family, Turley family, Wanda Goss and family, Richard and Molly and family, John and Jo Stephens, Neva Vinson, Johnnie Rippee, Betty Jenkins, Suzanne Sanders, military, unsaved, unspoken, law enforcement, country and leaders, judges and lawyers, teachers and students, and each other.

We sang Happy Birthday to Shirley Riley and me.

Annabelle, Hunter and Liviya did the penny march for Camp Piland.

Tiffanee, Annabelle and Pastor David all sang specials for us.

Pastor David preached from Acts 2:1-8 for God’s message.

Sunday evening began with singing. Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from II Peter 3:8-14. God wants everyone to know the saving grace Jesus gives to each one that calls upon Him. We must prepare now.

Please join us if you have no church family. We will be having our February birthday dinner Sunday at noon. Turkey and ham will be furnished. Bring a side dish or dessert and join us.

May God bless you all this week.