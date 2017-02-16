Black Oak Church

“Our help is in the name of the Lord, who made heaven and earth,” Psalm 124:8.

Brother Roy Frye opened Sunday school after we sang. He read Romans 8:1-11 for the devotion then dismissed us to class.

Please join us in prayer for Danny Bushong, Richard and Molly Potter and family, Turley family, Betty Satterfield, Veda Bushong, Dara Strong and family, Kathy, Mike Jones, Wanda Goss and family, Tracy Lane, Pete and Helen Workman, all sick, unsaved, unspoken, bereaved, military, country and leaders, law enforcement, lawyers and judges, teachers and students, and each other.

We had special singing from Braden Lansdown, Annabelle Johnson, Dara Strong, Tiffanee Satterfield, Wanda Goss, and Norma Corpeling. We thank God for their willingness to share.

Brother Bobby Turley took up the tithes and offerings.

Braden Lansdown, Zoe Shull, Annabelle Johnson and Hunter Adams all did the penny march for Camp Piland. They all do an awesome job.

Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from Acts 1:8, “But ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you: and ye shall be witnesses unto me both in Jerusalem, and in all Judea, and in Samaria, and unto the uttermost part of the earth.”

Please join us for Bible study on Wednesday evenings at six.

We will have our February birthday dinner on February 26th after morning worship. Ham and turkey will be provided. Bring a side dish or dessert and join us.

Sunday evening began with singing. Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from Psalm 124. If it had not been for the Lord where would we be? The world has an attraction to keep us from being at church during worship time. Where are the Christian people at worship time?

We appreciate our visitors and had very good testimonies in both services.

May God bless you all this week.