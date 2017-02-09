Black Oak Church

“There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus,” Galatians 3:28.

Brother Roy Frye opened Sunday school after we sang. He read Colossians 3:12-17 for the devotion then dismissed us to class.

Please join us in prayer for Roger Evans, Marti Yost, Betty Satterfield, Shirley Riley, Danny Bushong, Veda Bushong, Turley family, Tracy Lane and family, Pete and Helen Workman, Mike Jones, all bereaved, sick, unsaved, unspoken, military, law enforcement, President and country, judges and lawyers, teachers and students, and each other.

Happy Birthday in February to: Shirley Riley, Reese Adams, John Little, Donna Dodson, Reece Goforth, Jacob Strong, Hope Harvill and Lauren Mendel. We will celebrate with a dinner on February 26th after morning worship. The church is supplying turkey and ham this month so bring a side and dessert and join us.

Brother Richard Potter took up the tithes and offerings.

Hunter Adams, Preston Adams, Liviya Wharton, Macee Breeding, Zoe Shull, and Annabelle Johnson all did the penny march for Camp Piland.

We enjoyed specials by Dara Strong, Annabelle Johnson, Norma Corpeling, and Tiffanee Satterfield.

Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from James 1:22-23 and Matthew 25:34-40. We must be about the Father’s business of helping others.

Sunday evening began with singing. Sister Theta Nokes sang a special for us. We had good testimonies in both services.

Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from Colossians 1:26-29 and 2:1-5. We as Christians should never stop growing in the Lord. We should realize true happiness comes from God if we have a true relationship with him. Then we need to share that with everyone whether we know them or not.

We had a very good day in the Lord. Please join us if you are looking for a church family.

May bless you all this week.