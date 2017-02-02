Black Oak Church

“Both young men, and maidens; old men, and children: Let them praise the name of the Lord: for his name alone is excellent; his glory is above the earth and heaven,” Psalm 148:12-13.

Brother Roy Frye opened Sunday school after we sang. He read Psalm 150 for the devotion then dismissed us to class.

Please help us pray for Betty Satterfield, Turley family and friend, Veda and Danny Bushong, Bob Lynn, Juanita Kazenske, Leonuel Bushong, Jeff Donley, Mike Jones, Tiffanee and Stephen, John Little and family, Tracy Lane, Regina Evans, Wanda Goss and family, Pete and Helen Workman, all bereaved, military, sick, unsaved, unspoken, country and leaders, law enforcement, judges and lawyers, teachers and students, people traveling, and each other.

Sister Wanda Goss sang a special for us and we had good testimonies.

Brother Richard took up the tithes and offerings.

Hunter and Preston Adams did the penny march for Camp Piland.

Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from Ephesians 2:4-8. For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God. It is a great verse with a great message.

Please join us for Bible study on Wednesday evenings at six.

Sunday evening began with singing. We appreciate our visitors and pray for all those battling the viruses going around. Sister Theta Nokes sang for us and we had more good testimonies.

Pastor David sang then turned the pulpit over to Brother Richard Potter to bring God’s message from Jeremiah 5:1-5. We need to tell others about Jesus. We need to ask them if they are born again. We need to help them realize we are not judging only warning them about what God’s word says. You cannot make God fit your life. You have to fit your life to the word of God. Satan is out to seek and destroy all of us. Keep prayed up and study the word.

May God bless all of you this week.