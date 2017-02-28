Black Jack Church

We surely enjoyed another beautiful February day, this 19th day of the month at Blackjack Church. Our worship and prayer times were followed by our Sunday School classes, the adult class continuing in Acts 9. The class commented on Saul being in darkness and without food and water for three days just as Jonah and Jesus were, and we (being yet without acceptance of the truth of Salvation through Christ Jesus) also have had days of blindness and want. As Saul preached Christ, he found persecution from old friends who could not accept his turning toward christianity and from fellow christians who could not believe his conversion. The disciples at Jerusalem refuted him until Barnabas vouched for Saul before the apostles, speaking of Saul’s preaching and souls saved through his ministry. Once the new man that Saul (Paul) had become in Christ Jesus was accepted and prejudices, fears and judgments against Saul were overcome, then the church had a period of rest as seen in verse 31. It was noted that Acts is the birthing of the Church; this is another lesson the church had to learn in the care and love of others inclusive of new converts.

The youth sang a couple of songs that reflected their lesson on Noah’s ark. One told of the filling of the ark and the other of the promise found in the rainbow. Then Pastor Vic Murdy preached on “I’m Going to Wait Until the Midnight Hour” based on Acts 16:16-40. Paul and Silas were preaching in Philippi and were followed by a damsel who was possessed by a spirit of divination. She grieved Paul who cast the demon spirit from her, much to the displeasure of her masters who had made money from her fortune telling skills. They accused the two of teaching customs contrary to the Roman way. An angry crowd gathered and a magistrate condemned Paul and Silas to a beating before being sent to prison. They found themselves thrown into the innermost part of the prison in stocks. Knowing that they had done nothing wrong and had been only about the Lord’s work, they could have taken occasion to murmur and complain and give place to the devil’s work. But they had trust and confidence in God, so much so that at the midnight hour they began to pray and sing praises unto God. All the prisoners heard them. Then the earth shook and all locks were undone. But no one left for the presence of the Lord was in that place. The jailer was distraught and made ready to kill himself rather than have to fulfill the sentence terms of all the prisoners that had escaped. Paul called out to him that all were still there. The jailer then made a way to obtain salvation. All his house was saved as well and who knows how many prisoners were too. Following this, Paul and Silas departed to Thessalonica and taught in a synagogue there for three weeks (chapter 17).

Paul and Silas went through their trial in a way that pleased God. Their time in prison was short lived and resulted in souls being saved. Are we finding ourselves going through repetitive trials that don’t seem to end? Is God trying to teach us something, allowing us to be an example for someone else, or having us go through something so we can be a help to another? Jeremiah 29:11 reads “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end”. God is our Heavenly Father and He purposes to teach us and bring us to higher levels of understanding, taking us from glory to glory. Maybe it is the way we are or are not handling our trial (life and death is in the tongue) or perhaps we are not yet seeing what God would have us to understand. Once we are successful, we will also have a “verse 31” time of rest. The church was edified, walking in the fear of the Lord and in the comfort of the Holy Ghost and were multiplied. It is there for each of us as well.

We enjoyed our fellowship meal and dismissed. Please join us next Sunday at 10:00 for service with a meal to follow. Pastor Murdy can be contacted at 4l7-543-3659. Also please follow Blackjack Church on Facebook. There is a reason for what we go through. We may not know what the reason is but, nevertheless, we need never to compromise our Christian walk which should always reflect the ways of our Lord and Savior. God be with you all.