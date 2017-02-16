Black Jack Church

This was a lovely Sunday, this February 12, 2017. Some had gathered together during the week and beautifully decorated the church for Valentine’s Day. We enjoyed our prayer time and fellowship before dismissing to Sunday School classes.

The adults studied Acts 9 wherein Saul meets the Lord on the way to Damascus and is struck blind, remaining in darkness without food or drink (verse 9). Jonas had a similar experience of three days of darkness without food or drink which he spent in the belly of a big fish. Jesus referred to Jonas’s experience saying that “for as Jonas was a sign unto the Ninevites, so shall also the Son of Man be to this generation” (verse 30 of Luke 11). He was three days in darkness (in the grave). Saul had a personal encounter with Jesus, hearing His voice and seeing His face. This was necessary for his apostleship for each apostle could say with assuredness that they had both seen and heard the Lord as they preached the gospel,being a true witness of Him. Clearly it is God who chooses us (John 15:16).

While blind and fasting, Saul prayed and fellowshipped with God. Ananias of Damascus was then directed by God to go and lay hands on Saul to heal him; simultaneously, Saul was filled with the Holy Ghost. He preached Christ and had attempts on his life.

The youth sang a song and distributed Valentine’s they had made. How wonderful and thoughtful. They had studied on the power of prayer and that fellowship with God was meant to be on a one-on-one basis, although we are also to pray for each other.

Pastor Vic Murdy reminded us that God is a Spirit and we must worship Him in spirit and in truth. If we are burdened with our cares and problems, we are not truly giving totally of ourselves, our heart, our attention when we go to Him. Man was created to fellowship with God. Our walk on earth must be a love walk. 1 Corinthians 13 tells us that we may have gifts and skills and do great works; however, these are empty and void if not done with love. Everything we do is important to God and so are our motives. Each of us are of equal importance although our ministries/service be different. We require one another as none of us can do everything.

Together, we work as one and are one. Herein is our power in our unity and service (yielding) to one another. With this oneness of heart for each other, we can truly rejoice together and bear each other’s sufferings. Jesus said He gave us a new commandment: that we love one another as He loved us (John 13:34).

We had a wonderful meal together before dismissing. Please join us next Sunday at l0:00 a.m. for service and share a meal with us. Pastor Murdy can be reached at 417-543-3659. Have a blessed week.