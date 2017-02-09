Black Jack Church

It is always a good time when we come together to fellowship and worship our God. Our worship service and prayer time was awesome. The youth then went to their Sunday School class as the adults continued their study of Acts 8.

Phillip left Jerusalem to evangelize in Samaria. Many there were saved and baptized by water including Simon who had practiced sorcery, deceiving many by his magic. He, too, saw the true power of God working through Phillip. He also witnessed the work of Peter and John who had come from Jerusalem to aid Phillip. The Holy Spirit baptism had been given to some saved through the laying on of hands and prayer. As Simon witnessed this, he wanted the gift; and he sought to purchase the gift from Peter. Peter reproved him, saying that his heart was not right in the sight of God and advised him to repent. Simon reacted, not willing to repent, but asked others to pray for him. Salvation is a one-on-one with God. Simon had treated God’s gift as a common thing of the world to be bought and sold.

The youth shared their lesson about the three Hebrew children that were cast into a fire. While those who threw the three into the fire perished, God shielded the children who refused to worship the earthly king, and they emerged from the fire without so much as the smell of smoke on them. God is with us in the fire, the battle and the circumstances of our days; He promises to honor those who honor Him.

Pastor Vic Murdy continued speaking on “Satisfaction Guaranteed” which is ours as we seek after the attributes of 1 Timothy 6:11-14 that Paul charged Timothy to put first as a true servant of God. Pastor Murdy spoke on patience and meekness from Hebrews 12 in which we are charged to run our race with patience. It is not the speed of our race that assures us finishing our race, but the perseverance to finish the race. We are to endure our race without complaint and be satisfied with our lot in life and give it the fullness of our efforts. John 4 tells us that God is a spirit and we must worship Him in spirit and in truth. The “trying of our faith worketh patience” in James 1:3. No one will run a perfect race; only One is perfect. So expect God to chastise us when we err because He loves us that much. His corrections will allow us to be partakers of sonship. We are cautioned not to sell our inheritance over a morsel of meat like Esau did; no amount of tears could bring forth repentance. Rather we have now Jesus the mediator of the new covenant (verse 24 of Hebrews 12). The sprinkling of His blood speaks “better things” than that of Abel. Through the work Jesus did on the cross, we can approach God and fellowship with Him.

Meekness is about having a humbleness in our hearts in our service to God and others. Haughtiness or pride is contrary to a humble heart.

Our meal was another success. Please join us next Sunday at 10:00 a.m. for service with a dinner to follow. Pastor Murdy can be contacted at 4l7-543-3659. As we follow the instructions Paul gave Timothy, we will be guaranteed satisfaction about our walk before God. When we stumble, Psalm 37 reminds us that we will not be utterly cast down. God will chastise us to open our eyes to our error so that we can turn back to Him and not be lost. God bless you all.