Black Jack Church

What a nice, sunny day this Sunday, January 29, 2017. We gathered together and enjoyed our worship and prayer time before dismissing to our Sunday School classes.

The adult class began the study of Acts 8. Stephen had been stoned to death in chapter 7 and this opened up a wave of persecution against the church. House to house searches for those of the church were conducted; people were killed, imprisoned, and beaten. Many of the church were scattered throughout the land, although the apostles remained in Jerusalem. Heretofore, all came to Jerusalem to learn of Christ and partake of the miracle blessings of God. Now God has cast the church out of the nest (Jerusalem) to go out on their own to preach and teach the gospel of Christ throughout all Judea, Samaria and the uttermost parts of the world. The Great Commission hereby was birthed in a mighty way. Phillip, who was a deacon (chapter 7) as was Stephen, was now sent as an evangelist to Samaria. He baptized those saved into the faith and many miracles were done through him. Simon was a man there who used sorcery and did many magic acts that the people accepted as miracles. But when the people witnessed miracles coming through Phillip, they were converted to Christ. Simon was as well, for he knew how he performed his magical acts that caused many to revere him as a great man. He knew what Phillip had done was of God and not trickery.

All that Phillip was doing reached Jerusalem. Peter and John were sent to assist and to pray for the outpouring of the Holy Spirit upon those saved. Through prayer and the laying on of hands, many were baptized in the Holy Spirit. Simon was desirous of this as well and offered Peter money for the Gift. God showed Peter Simon’s heart which “was not right in the sight of God” (verse 21). God gives

freely and cannot be bought. Peter advised Simon to repent; but instead Simon asked that he be prayed for. His heart did not change as he did not repent unto God nor seek God’s mercy and cleansing for himself.

The youth had studied David and Goliath and the faith and confidence that David had in his relationship with God that had him stand and fight such a giant. And the giant was overcome! We, too, can have the same faith and confidence for fighting our own giants that come against us.

Pastor Vic Murdy continued his sermon series on “Satisfaction Guaranteed” based on 1 Timothy 6. Paul advised Timothy to seek after righteousness, godliness, and faith in verse 11; the next charge was to seek after love. In 1 John 3:11, we are to love one another. John 13 shows us that Jesus said that this is a new commandment that He gave us: that we love one another. This is found within the word ten times. Must be important for God to repeat this so often. In 1 Corinthians 13 we learn that all gifts are valueless if the works done are not based on love. Verse 8 reads “charity never faileth”. It is never wrong. 1 John 4:8 reads “He that loveth not knoweth not God; for God is love”. Verse 16 assures us that he that “dwelleth in love dwelleth in God and God in him”. Verse 18, “There is no fear in love but perfect love casteth out fear…..he that feareth is not made perfect in love”. “We love Him because He first loved us. If any man say, I love God and hateth his brother, he is a liar; for he that loveth not his brother whom he hath seen how can he love God whom he hath not seen?” in verses 19 and 20. Revelation 21:8 tells us that “…all liars shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone which is the second death”.

We enjoyed our fellowship meal before dismissing. Please join us next Sunday at 10:00 a.m.; our noon meal will follow the service. Pastor Vic Murdy can be contacted at 417-543-3659.

God can heal all our old wounds which can enable us to walk with mercy and in love. Hurts can come through words and deeds of others; but let us remain determined not to let them distract us from our love walk and service unto our God. God bless you all.