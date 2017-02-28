Bethany Baptist Church

Norma Stillings and her friend, Marie Bristol, went to Gainesville, Tuesday for lunch with a couple of Ozark County retired teachers at the Gainesville Senior and Community Center. After a particularly good meal, they drove downtown and spent time at the Historium. There was a quilt show on display for the month. It was well worth the trip to see those beautiful quilts.

The ladies Bible Study group will meet at 8:15 Friday morning to continue their study in Micah. They plan to meet the next time at 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 3. The changes in meeting times came about because of conflicts with other events.

The Jubilee Singers meet at 4:15 Sunday afternoon to practice special songs for upcoming church services. They are also practicing for an Easter Cantata. They are always happy to have new people join the group. The whole purpose is to glorify God and prepare hearts for worship with music.

Norma Stillings sang an old song out of an old hymnal that she used to hear back forty years ago. Songs that were good then are still good. Aaron Koop sang a special song, Sunday evening. It also had a good message. Even though Jesus had a status above all kingdoms and thrones and all the treasures of earth belong to him, he was crucified for us.

Pastor Bob Sorensen brought a message on, “This One Thing,” Sunday evening, starting with Philippians 3:13. Paul later in his life did not focus on his accomplishments or problems of the past, “But this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before, I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus.”

In John 9:24 the man that was blind was being challenged, but he said, ‘one thing I know, that, whereas I was blind, now I see.” The doubters questioned the method of healing because it occurred on the Sabbath, but he admitted the problem (blindness) and accepted the cure and the One who healed him.

The rich young ruler lacked “one thing.” He had so much love for material things, that he could not give it away in order to follow Jesus. One thing that is needful for all of us in order to overcome spiritual ignorance is to study the Bible and apply it to our lives.