The Nubbin Ridge Homemakers met Thursday afternoon in the Bethany Baptist Church fellowship hall. Those present were Erin Boergert, Norma Stillings, Geraldine Gray, Missy Shay, Pat Banks, Garnet Dolin, and the hostess, Linda Wood. Linda brought the devotion on the origin of Valentine’s Day and talked about the kind of love God has for this world that he would give his only begotten Son so that we should not perish.

The ladies talked about “Day Trips” that they had enjoyed or that they had heard about. Linda Wood and Norma Stillings talked about the brochures, maps, magazines, and other media that tell about various locations in Missouri and Northern Arkansas. They enjoyed sandwiches, a cheese ball, nuts, veggies and dip, and baked goods. They played games and had a Valentine gift exchange. The next Club meeting will be held in March in the home of Missy Shay.

The Bethany Baptist Ladies had their Bible Study, Friday afternoon on Micah 1. The next Bible study is scheduled for February 24, 1:00 p.m. and they will be studying Micah 2.

Pastor Bob and Darlene Sorensen made some delicious Lasagna for a Valentine Party, Saturday evening in the church fellowship hall. There was a big salad, some garlic bread, and delicious desserts that made for some very good eating. Several games were played. Ruby Corder was the over-all winner.

The church will have another Pizza and Movie night, this Friday, February 17 starting at 5:30 p.m. This means there will be more good food and more good fellowship.

We had several people too ill to come to church Sunday morning. We hope that everybody will recover and be back next week.

Darlene Sorensen sang a special song before Pastor Bob brought a message from John 3:16 and Galatians 2:20 on, “What is real love?”

We see real love when we read John 3:16. If we seek to love like God does, we will sacrifice our own selfish desires to please our spouse. We will keep the vows that we have made. We will endure the hard times and not seek revenge for real or imagined wrongs done to us. We will fulfill our own role and not try to compete for leadership in the home. Real love does not let jealousy destroy trust. With God we have eternal love and eternal life. Real love is eternal. Nothing can separate us from the love of God. Nothing but death should separate a couple who each have “real love” toward the other.