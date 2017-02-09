Bethany Baptist Church

There will be a Ladies Bible Study, Friday, February 10 at 1:00 p.m. They are doing a Bible study in Micah. The words that were preached to the residents of Israel and Judah are still relevant today.

There will be a Valentine’s Day Banquet Saturday evening starting at 5:00 for anyone who wants to attend. It is not limited to young couples.

The congregation sang, “Happy Birthday,” to Jim and Ruby Corder.

Brad and Connie Lowrie, missionaries on deputation to Croatia, and their son, Lucas, were guests in all the services, Sunday. Although Brad has been happily pastoring a church here in Mid-America for 17 years, he feels a clear call to go to Croatia to share the gospel with them. Croatia is a nation about the size of West Virginia with 5 million persons living there and only two Independent Baptist Churches to tell them that Jesus loves them and died for the salvation of their precious souls.

Brad Lowrie taught a lesson that started with the Genesis 2:1 statement “Thus the heavens and the earth were finished.” Brad read statements from Exodus 39:32 about when Moses had finished the tabernacle according to all that God had commanded him. Nehemiah 6:15 reports, “so the wall was finished” that Nehemiah and the people of Jerusalem had completed in 52 days of hard, diligent work after several decades of living without walls. Paul when he was nearing the end of his life said, “I have finished my course…” Jesus hanging on the cross said, “It is finished,” when his great work of redemption was done. But the work that we have been commanded to do, has not been finished.

Jesus said that we should be witnesses in Jerusalem, in Judaea, in Samaria and “unto the uttermost part of the earth.” In Revelation we read that there before the throne of God will be people “of all nations, and kindreds, and people, and tongues.” Salvation is for all ethnic groups, all nationalities, and people of all colors and languages. No matter how difficult the language or strange the culture, or places hard to reach, Jesus died for all souls, they are all precious in his sight and we were commanded to go tell them about it.