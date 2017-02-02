Bethany Baptist Church

The ladies met for their Bible study, Friday. They started a study in Micah. There was a lively discussion and lots of background scripture in the introductory lesson. They will meet again Friday, February 10 at 1:00 p.m.

Alan Stillings, Jody Stillings, and Tom Stillings ate out at Ruby Garden, Saturday evening, with Norma Stilling, Joyce Greenwood, Cliff and Debra Bohnstedt, and Don and Jodi Stillings for a birthday celebration. Alan’s birthday was Saturday, his mother, Jody, has her birthday on the second and Tom’s will be a week later on the ninth.

Scott Boergert sang a special song, Sunday morning, before Pastor Bob Sorensen brought his message on what are perceived by some to be strict standards, “Compared to What?”

We believe that the Bible is the holy inspired word of God. True belief leads to action. We believe that a faith that does not lead to good works is a dead faith. The Bible says that if we love God, we will obey his commandments. We know that we are not justified by those good works, but we want to please the Lord. We are warned in the scriptures not to be entangled with the affairs of this world. We should not compare our actions to the actions of others, but to the word of God. We should not seek to glorify ourselves, but God. The natural man may look at our faith and standards as foolishness, but if God’s word is true, why not do what it says?

There was the Fifth Sunday Fellowship supper at 5:00 p.m., Sunday. All kinds of food was set out and enjoyed. There was a service of music and testimonies at 6:0, following the supper. Special songs were sung, the first was Aaron Koop singing a solo, with Kayla at the piano, then Norma Stillings and Darlene Sorensen sang a duet accompanying themselves with the Autoharp and Mandolin. The Jubilee Singers sang an old song with Norma Stillings at the piano. Alayna Koop sang a solo, with her mother, Kayla, at the piano. Donald Fitzgerald sang a solo, Scott Boergert sang a solo, Darlene Sorensen sang a solo, and Aaron and Kayla Koop sang a duet accompanied by Aaron on the guitar. Darlene Sorensen and Missy Shay each read poems that they had written. There were several testimonies given as well.