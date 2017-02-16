Ava Seventh Day Adventist

An Amazing Thought – “Prosperity multiplies a mass of professors. Adversity purges them out of the church.” (Professors refers to those who profess to be Christians or perhaps of a certain faith.)

It seems the flu is making its rounds everywhere and so Elder Fred Perlee stepped up to deliver the message this Sabbath. Psalms 75:7 was read by Reuben Perlee. “But God is the Judge: he putteth down one, and setteth up another.” The message was entitled “Reversals of Man’s Position by the Lord, Our Sovereign”.

Perhaps one of the most difficult lessons to learn is that God is sovereign. The Creator is ruler of all things. He limits the power and authority of all the government, business, and religious leaders in the world. “The Lord is high above all nations, and his glory above the heavens,” Ps. 113:4.

In fact the prophet concludes that: “All nations before him are as nothing; and they are counted to him less than nothing, and vanity,” Isa. 40:17.

While we may feel as though we are free to do what we please, here in this great country we call America, God is sovereign over all of our plans and coveted desires.

Scripture shares many tragic examples of how God will reverse man’s plans, prosperity, and power if that individual thinks of himself as a god to be worshiped, becomes extremely proud and stubborn, or tends to forget the demonstrations of God’s sovereignty and power.

Elder Perlee referred to some of these examples, but then focused on one important person who had all the then known world in his hands. A powerful world leader who thought he could get more cooperation from people he conquered by letting them keep their gods. This leader’s plan worked surprisingly well, with one exception. When he conquered a little nation called Judah, he met a God who demanded exclusive worship—not just a share among the many gods. In a sense, this world leader had always been able to rule the gods. But this new God was different; this God dared to claim that He had made this particular world leader all that he was. But as the story goes, one of the greatest conquerors of human history was himself finally conquered by his Creator. His name was Nebuchadnezzar, king of Babylon.

Our merciful Creator, through His Word, provides a rare glimpse into the ways which He worked in Nebuchadnezzar’s life. We can glean spiritual lessons to better understand God’s ways of dealing with erring mortals.

God allowed this king to have many military victories, but Nebuchadnezzar was accomplishing a purpose unknown to himself. God allowed him to import the best young Jewish leaders as his palace servants, while placing close to him an intelligent, faithful young man named Daniel, who would be instrumental in changing the king’s life. God even allowed Nebuchadnezzar to attempt to kill three of His servants to teach the king that he did not really have power over life and death. Jesus revealed to him in that furnace that He “was the resurrection and the life.”

God, in His great mercy works with human beings as long as there is hope found in their hearts.

Although Nebuchadnezzar praised Daniel’s God, he still did not believe in him completely. His heart was not fully surrendered. How many of us attend church, but really don’t believe in God or obey Him? Profession doesn’t always mean possession — possession of the sanctifying Spirit of God.

Although the empire thought that Nebuchadnezzar was mighty, God demonstrated that Nebuchadnezzar was an ordinary man. God allowed this king to live through seven years of insanity, becoming like an animal, before restoring him to the throne once again.

God humiliated Nebuchadnezzar to show that the almighty God, not Nebuchadnezzar, was Lord of the nations. No matter how powerful and self-centered a person may become, whether a king, a governor, a president, or a preacher, priest or a pope; pushing God away, out of one’s life, sooner or later, a reversal of that person’s position will occur.

Proverbs 16:18 says, “Pride goeth before destruction.” Pride is one of the most dangerous temptations you will ever face.

There is a movement today in the professed Christian world that is taking matters into their own hands, taking the prerogatives of God, and building a religion/political kingdom here on this earth. Beware! Combining political power with religion has been tried before — many times. The results have always led to national humiliation and eventual ruin. Elder Perlee promised to speak in more detail concerning this in a few weeks. A reversal of a different nature is on its way.

There are many lessons for us as the Bible explains Nebuchadnezzar’s’ pride, punishment, and… praise God, his reconciliation! May we be able to insert our name in place of Nebuchadnezzar’s name in Daniel 4:37, “Now, I, Nebuchadnezzar, praise and exalt and glorify the King of heaven, because everything he does is right and His ways are just. And those who walk in pride he is able to humble.” Amen.

Please join us this Saturday as Elder Mel Cline delivers the message. We were very blessed to have Pastor Terry Wolfe and his wife, Judy, join our church family. He will speak next February 25, so plan to come and stay for a fellowship meal afterwards. Pastor Wolfe leads out in our mid-week meeting on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. and all are welcome.

The Community Services Center located on the church property gives away clothing every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. In the month of January 127 people were served, 1,150 items given away, and 170.25 hours volunteered. We appreciate your support enabling us to assist those in need.

If we can be of assistance to you, you may contact the church at 683-5713, or Elder Eck Ulrich at 683-3343. Check us out at www.avaadventistchurch.org and follow us on Facebook!

May God bless and keep you!