Ava Seventh Day Adventist

An Amazing Fact – The 1996 Mount Everest disaster occurred on May 10–11,1996, when eight people caught in a blizzard died on Mount Everest during attempts to ascend to or descend from the summit. Over the entire season, 12 people died trying to reach the summit, making it the deadliest day and year on Mount Everest prior to the 16 fatalities of the 2014 Mount Everest avalanche and the 18 deaths resulting from avalanches caused by the April 2015 Nepal earthquake. The 1996 disaster gained wide publicity and raised questions about the commercialization of Everest.

The book, Into Thin Air, details this 1996 deadly experience by one of the survivors. Experienced climbers found themselves trapped by a winter blizzard near the summit of Mount Everest. Their bodies were found sometime later. They were living on the edge…and that is where they died.

“Living on the Edge” was the title of the message from our new pastor, Terry Wolfe. In addition to the story of the Mt. Everest disaster, he shared a powerful quote from the movie “Top Gun” – “Gentlemen, up there flying at those speeds you are living on the edge. There is no margin for error.”

Pastor Wolfe shared how the world is snowballing faster every day. We are living in the fast lane with fast cars, fast food, instant news, instant gratification, and fast everything… living on the edge.

We are speeding along with no time for God, no time for fasting and prayer, at a time when we are running out of time…living on the edge.

We are living on the edge of eternity; living on the edge of stress; living on the edge of anxiety, tension, and fear. We are living on the edge of financial ruin; living on the edge of death.

Whatever the strain, be it work, lack of sleep, marriage problems, child parent stress, or life itself, we are living on the edge, living on the edge of decision.

We climb our mountains and feel the blast of cold resistance as we seek to reach the top. Satan attempts to freeze our hearts and minds with adversity and if we are not careful we can die on that mountain.

What hill are we willing to die on? Mount Calvary with Jesus or our own mountain without Him?

We don’t trust our government and we don’t trust each other. Printed on our money are the words, “In God we trust” and these notes are spread throughout the entire world. More and more people do not believe the message and these treasured notes are losing their value. We cannot bank on them.

Living on the edge demands we have some security, a life line, some hope! The apostle Paul shares the source of our hope and security in Hebrews 4:12-16, the Scripture reading read by Matthew Perlee prior to the message.

For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart. Neither is there any creature that is not manifest in his sight: but all things are naked and opened unto the eyes of him with whom we have to do. Seeing then that we have a great high priest, that is passed into the heavens, Jesus the Son of God, let us hold fast our profession. For we have not an high priest which cannot be touched with the feeling of our infirmities; but was in all points tempted like as we are, yet without sin. Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need.”

Notice these 3 observations from this passage:

1) God knows us personally (verses 12 and 13) down to the marrow where our blood is made.

2) God Identifies with us! (verses 14 and 15.) He’s been there and done that! Victory over temptation!

3) God will help us! (verse 16.) Do not despair! He will give us the victory!

Pastor Wolfe shared the emotional story of when they received their first adopted son which helped us to better understand God’s love for us – his adopted children. He also shared a story from his youth when his ears literally froze and how his dad used water to thaw them. Using cold water initially, the water felt very hot to his ears. But, he kept working on his ears gradually warming the water and his ears were saved.

Our Heavenly Father wants to give us the Living Water and it will thaw us out too if we make the decision now. Living on the edge of decision means now is the time to let Jesus in and thaw out our hearts. He knows us! He identifies with us! He will help us! We need Jesus living on the edge.

We would like to offer you a small book, On the Edge of Time – Preparation for the Crisis Ahead. Just contact us for your free copy.

