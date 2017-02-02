Ava Seventh Day Adventist

An Amazing List of American Goodbyes – Goodbye; Bye, See you later; See you; Later; It was nice to see you again; Take care; Take it easy; Have a good one; Until tomorrow (or we meet again); Peace out; I’m out of here; I’ll catch you later; I gotta go, jet, take off, roll, run, split, make tracks, head out, and bounce.

I’m sure this list is not all inclusive, but thought you might find them interesting. And “NO” we are not saying goodbye!

These goodbyes were chosen this week as we say goodbye to Pastor Craig and Deanna Wiles after ministering to our congregation for the past 3-1/2 years. If it was solely up to the local congregation this would not be, but Seventh-day Adventist pastors are positioned according to the needs of the entire conference taken into consideration. Our tithes go into a pool and pastors are paid the same regardless of the wealth or poverty of a local congregation.

So, Pastor Craig’s message this past Sabbath was a goodbye, encouragement, and a challenge.

He reminded us that God has a plan and has promised us a future and a hope mentioned in Jeremiah 29:11. We must trust Him when we do not know what that plan is. For He Himself has said, “I will never leave you nor forsake you,” Hebrews 13:5

Psalms146:3-5 reminds us to not put our trust in princes, Nor in a son of man, in whom there is no help. This would include our beloved pastor.

Pastor Wiles described the smooth transition when Moses turned over leadership to Joshua after working together for over 40 years. Then later, came the time when Joshua leaves his role as leader and there isn’t an immediate successor that the people know and trust and have been working with for years.

Joshua addresses the people and goes over where they were ; where they are ; and where they are going . See Joshua 24. Pastor Wiles shared the same with us for our congregation from his perspective.

He then shared some “Finalies” from Paul’s farewells in the New Testament.

Ephesians 6:10 Be strong in the Lord. Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power.

This is a reminder of our source of strength. Sometimes we look to a teacher or a leader as our source of strength, but any good Christian leader should be pointing us back to the Lord as the source of strength. It is HIS mighty power that we rely upon.

Rejoice in the Lord

Philippians 3:1 Finally, my brothers, rejoice in the Lord!

The Lord is not only our source of strength but our source of Joy. If you have trusted in Jesus for salvation, You have something to be Joyful about. Rejoice in the Lord always, again I say rejoice.

III. Philippians 4:8 Focus on the Positive

Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things.

Get your perspective right. This goes a long way toward the Joy part.

When Goliath came against the Israelites, the soldiers all thought, “He’s so big we can never kill him.” David looked at the same giant and thought, “He’s so big I can’t miss.”

Pastor Wiles left us with this instruction from Numbers 6:22-27 “The Lord said to Moses, “Tell Aaron and his sons, (Which were priests that we now call preachers) ‘This is how you are to bless the Israelites.’ Say to them: “The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine upon you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace. So they will put my name on the Israelites, (or the church) and I will bless them.”

Please join us next Saturday as we hear from our new Pastor – Terry Wolfe. Plan to stay for a fellowship meal afterwards. Our midweek meeting is on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. The Community Services Center located on the church property gives away clothing every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00.

May God bless and keep you!