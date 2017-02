ACCEPTING BIDS

The Ava R-I School District will be accepting bids for a 1989 Bluebird snub-nose school bus with 275,000 miles. The minimum bid is $400 and can be mailed or dropped off at the superintendent’s office at PO Box 338/ 507 NE 3rd Street, Ava, MO 65608. Bids will close at the end of the day on March 1, 2017. If you have any questions, please call Dr. Jason Dial, Superintendent of Schools.

02-16-22-2t