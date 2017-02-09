Ava General Baptist Church

Sunday morning services began with singing and praise. Pastor Oren read Psalm 103 for his message. This Psalm of David sings praises to God and worships everything that is Holy and righteous. Remember our Lord forgives sin, gives us His Grace, redeems our lives from the pit, and is compassionate and loving and just. He knows everything about us and loves us despite our failings. He takes care of all our needs. We need to be on our knees in praise and thanksgiving every day because He deserves all our attention and obedience.

God has blessed us and our church family so much. We are so thankful for His presence during worship and Sunday school services. We must thank him for the godly men and women who volunteer and serve in our church every week. Remember to give a big “thank you” to our pastors and their wives, to our teachers, nursery workers, custodians, team leaders, youth leaders and administrators. We very much appreciate them.

Remember we have a lot of people in the community and in our own church family who are struggling with needs in their lives so please pray for as many as you can. Remember Mark Stover, Sandy Murrill, Marjorie Hauser, Gary Streight and Jim Hearod. Pray for those who are in nursing homes or other care facilities. Others have requested prayer for illness, doctor’s visits and medical testing.

We hope you will join us in celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Pastor Oren and Donna’s ministry at Ava General Baptist on February 12, 2017. Also that evening we will celebrate Valentine’s Day dinner at 6 p.m. If you would like to attend the dinner, please bring a covered dish (meat is provided). It’s a great time of fellowship. On Sunday, Feb. 19th at 6:00 p.m., there will be a special business meeting being held to discuss the proposed church remodel. Everyone is welcome to attend.

And yes, it’s time for choir practice to begin this month for Easter. Our first choir practice begins at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26th. Please, we need you to help this special ministry. We would very much love to have anyone who would like to join in with that, to not be bashful, but come be a part of it. Believe me, you won’t be turned away!

We also want to say congratulations to Tim Reese, our new associate pastor and we welcome Tim, Lyndsey and Emmalynn to our family of youth leaders. We thank all the volunteers who are involved with making our young people more aware of Jesus and having Christ like values. God bless you.

Please come visit us at Ava General Baptist Church. Look up our web address at www.avageneral.com and also look for our new app and download it to stay current with all our activities and worship messages. Keep praising God and remember that God loves us all. It doesn’t matter if we’re rich or poor, skinny or fat, white or black, but He loves all! Thank you Jesus. See you Sunday. God Bless.