Last Monday morning I received a birthday call from two of my sisters, Mollie McPheeters and Katie Moulder.

Kay Hutchison came with a Valentine/Birthday Card and some blueberry muffins. George and Violet stopped by with a card and a yard ornament. Vernal called me that evening at 6:30 and wished me a Happy Birthday then Mark called. James texted me. Ellis called and then Monica was the last to call.

Last Tuesday I had .5 of an inch of rain in my gauge, and .1of an inch of rain on Wednesday.

I took my news in last Tuesday, got some groceries, stopped by Dollar General for three birthday cards.

Ruby Smith stopped by while she was in town with a late birthday card and then that evening Michelle Blakey brought me a birthday card from Ellis and her. Monica came by on her way home from Mtn. Grove with a birthday card. Violet also stopped by Thursday and picked up their eggs.

I went to town Friday and picked up some medicine for me and Jo Stephens. Kay came by after I got home and got her eggs.

Saturday morning my sister, Margaret Allen called and she wished me a late happy birthday. Monica and Joel came by later that day. Joel was a little better, but weak.

Sunday, Bro. Kenneth Lupton brought his message from Psalm 23:2.

Let’s keep praying for our sick folks. My prayers and sympathy go out the Leon Harris families and all the others who have lost a loved one.

Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.