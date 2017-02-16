I washed two loads of clothes last Monday and that night I went to my O.E.S. meeting where we had our D.D.G.M., Janet Lang, visit us. We ate before the meeting and after the blessing was said our worthy matron surprised me with an early birthday basket full of nice things and a card signed by all who was there. I appreciate it.

I took my news in last Tuesday then went by Ava Drug and then got some groceries.

Violet Blakey came by Wednesday and picked up their eggs.

Kay Hutchison came by after work and picked up her eggs. I made me some more of that good soup.

I took some plastic bottles and cardboard to the recycle place Friday then I went to Ava Drug and dropped two birthday cards off, one for Cacelia Shea, whose birthday is the 11th and Andrea Shea, her birthday is the 13th. She was born on my birthday. Happy Birthday Andrea! On my way home I stopped by Levie Watterson’s. That afternoon I pulled tabs off Vernal’s pop cans and seperated some of my tin cans so I can take them to the recycle center.

Sunday Bro. Kenneth Lupton’s message came from Psalms chapter 23 and he took verse 1 as his main verse.

After church we had a business meeting. Those present were Nina Carter, Jewell Elliott, Kay Hutchison and Hellen Blakey.

Let’s keep all our sick folks in our prayers.

My prayers and sympathy go out to all who have lost a loved one.

Let’s keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.