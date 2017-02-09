I left Vernal’s home last Monday morning and went to my dr. appointment for my bloodwork in Ozark. When I left there, I went by Wal-Mart where I met my granddaughter, Brittany Sturgeon, and gave her the Christmas cake that she left behind Christmas.

Mark brought me a few eggs last Tuesday morning then I took my news in and Kay’s eggs in to town.

I went by and visited with Mary Martha Williams and picked up the medicine that I didn’t make it home in time to get last night.

Violet Blakey came and got her eggs. Monica and Joel came up that night and visited.

Jo Stephens and I went Wednesday to John Aborn’s funeral in the afternoon.

Michelle Blakey came by after she got off from work and picked up her early birthday cake. Ellis stopped by after he got off work to see if I was okay.

I made bread Thursday for O.E.S. Monday and rolls for the nursing home.

I went to town Friday and got new tags on my car, paid bills, got a phone card and medicine at Wal-Mart then I went and got some groceries and came home.

Sunday Bro. Kenneth Lupton’s message began with John 21:15-17.

I took Freeda Richards her birthday cake and bread after church then I came right home where I got dinner ready for Lakota and her boyfriend, Taven. After they left I went over to the lodge hall to practice and set up for our O.E.S. meeting Monday night. I went by the nursing home with some dinner rolls after leaving there. I visited with Roxie Heimeyer, Pinky Zirkle, Jim Stafford and Glenda Sanders before I came on home.

Let’s keep our sick folks in our prayers.

My prayers and sympathy go out to Kathy Goss’ family in Harrisonville, MO. and all the others who have lost loved ones.

Let’s keep praying for our nation, new leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.