Mary Martha Williams and I went to Gainesville last Monday to their O.E.S. meeting where we helped them to initiate a couple into their chapter.

I took my news in last Tuesday and went by Anita Smith’s and took her a get-well card that had been sent back to me from the hospital. Then I went and got the rest of the groceries that they were out of Friday.

Monica Reemes came up Wednesday and spent the day with me. Monica took me out to lunch for a early birthday lunch, then she went over and filled up with gas before we came back to the house. Monica left early so she could go to church that night.

Nina and Glynda came by Friday evening and picked me up and we headed for Ozark to the Stained Glass Theatre, where we met Monica and we went in to watch “Miracle at Jasper City”. It was about a famous gunslinger who finds Christ, it is a good play, there are three days left, Feb. 2-4. I recommend going to see it.

Sunday I went to Walnut Grove Church to attend the dedication of my great granddaughter, Finley James Shelton. After church was over I headed to Nixa to spend the night with Vernal and Ellen so I could go to my doctor the next day.

Let’s keep our sick folks in your prayers.

My prayers and sympathy goes out to the Aborn families and all the others who have lost a loved one.

Keep our nation, leaders, president, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training in your prayers.