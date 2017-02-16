Area Schools Breakfast and Lunch Menus

Ava Elementary, Middle & High School Breakfast Menu
Monday, Feb. 20
- School
Tuesday, Feb. 21
- Breakfast Pizza, Applesauce, Juice
Wednesday, Feb. 22
- Mini Pancakes, Apple, Juice
Thursday, Feb. 23
- Sausage Pancake on Stick, Banana, Juice
Friday, Feb. 24
- Fruit Streusel Muffin, Mandarin Oranges, Juice
Ava Elementary Lunch Menu
Monday, Feb. 20
- School
Tuesday, Feb. 21
- Cheeseburger
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich, French Fries, Salad, Orange Pineapple Mix, Fruit
- Salad Bar, Orange Pineapple Mix, Fruit, Fruit Streusel Muffin
- Breakfast Bar, Tater Tots, Salad, Orange Pineapple Mix, Fruit
Wednesday, Feb. 22
- Chicken Patty
- Baked Ham, Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy, Corn, Pears, Fruit, Hot Roll
- Salad Bar, Pears, Fruit, Hot Roll
- Baked Potato Bar, Corn, Pears, Fruit, Hot Roll
Thursday, Feb. 23
- BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger Nachos
- Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla, Salad, Cowboy Beans, Fruit, Applesauce
- Salad Bar, Fruit, Applesauce, Cornbread
- Hot Dog Bar, Salad, Cowboy Beans, Fruit, Applesauce, 3 Cheese Mac & Cheese
Friday, Feb. 24
- Pepperoni Pizza
- Peanut Butter & Jelly w/ Yogurt, Baby Carrots w/ Dip, Salad, Fruit, Strawberry Banana Mix
- Salad Bar, Fruit, Strawberry Banana Mix, Fruit Streusel Muffin
- Nacho Bar, Baby Carrots w/ Dip, Salad, Fresh Fruit, Strawberry Banana Mix, Spanish Rice
Ava Middle and High School Lunch Menu
Monday, Feb. 20
- School
Tuesday, Feb. 21
- Bacon Cheeseburger
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich, French Fries, Salad, Orange Pineapple Mix, Fruit
- Salad Bar, Orange Pineapple Mix, Fruit, Fruit Streusel Muffin
- Breakfast Bar, Tater Tots, Salad, Orange Pineapple Mix, Fruit
Wednesday, Feb. 22
- Chicken Patty/ Spicy Chicken Patty
- Baked Ham, Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy, Corn, Pears, Fruit, Hot Roll
- Salad Bar, Pears, Fruit, Hot Roll
- Baked Potato Bar, Corn, Pears, Fruit, Hot Roll
Thursday, Feb. 23
- BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger Nachos w/ Spanish Rice
- Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla, Salad, Cowboy Beans, Fruit, Applesauce
- Salad Bar, Fruit, Applesauce, Cornbread
- Hot Dog Bar, Salad, Cowboy Beans, Fruit, Applesauce, 3 Cheese Mac & Cheese
Friday, Feb. 24
- Pepperoni Pizza
- Peanut Butter & Jelly w/ Yogurt, Baby Carrots w/ Dip, Salad, Fruit, Strawberry Banana Mix
- Salad Bar, Fruit, Strawberry Banana Mix, Fruit Streusel Muffin
- Nacho Bar, Baby Carrots w/ Dip, Salad, Fruit, Strawberry Banana Mix, Spanish Rice
Skyline Breakfast Menu
Monday, Feb. 20
- No School
Tuesday, Feb. 21
- Waffle, Bacon, Juice, Milk
Wednesday, Feb. 22
- Egg McMuffin, Juice, Milk
Thursday, Feb. 23
- Breakfast Pizza, Juice, Milk
Friday, Feb. 24
- Biscuit, Gravy, Juice, Milk
Skyline Lunch Menu
Monday, Feb. 20
- No School
Tuesday, Feb. 21
- Chicken & Noodles, Peas, Crackers, Fruit, Milk
Wednesday, Feb. 22
- Frito Pie, Corn, Fruit Bar, Milk
Thursday, Feb. 23
- Corn Dog, Salad Bar, Fruit, Jello, Milk
Friday, Feb. 24
- Potato Cheese Soup, Crackers, Fruit, Cookie, Milk
Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu
Monday, Feb. 20
- Waffles, Syrup, Sausage Patty, Fruit
Tuesday, Feb. 21
- Scrambled Eggs, Whole Wheat Toast w/ Jelly, Fruit, Juice, Milk
Wednesday, Feb. 22
- Breakfast Pizza, Fruit, Juice, Milk
Thursday, Feb. 23
- Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit, Fruit, Juice, Milk
Friday, Feb. 24
- Cereal, Bagel w/ Cream Cheese, Fruit, Juice, Milk
Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu
Monday, Feb. 20
- Tater Tot Casserole, Mixed Vegetables, Whole Wheat Toast, Tossed Salad, Brownie, Pears, Milk
Tuesday, Feb. 21
- Cashew Chicken, Brown Rice, Egg Roll, Fresh Broccoli & Carrots w/ Ranch, Apple, Milk
Wednesday, Feb. 22
- Meatballs, Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy, Green Beans, Whole Wheat Roll, Strawberry Shortcake, Milk
Thursday, Feb. 23
- Chicken Parmesan, Spinach, Whole Wheat Garlic Toast, Tossed Salad w/ Ranch Dressing, Pineapple, Milk
Friday, Feb. 24
- Cheeseburger on Bun, Fries, Pork & Beans, Celery & Peanut Butter, Applesauce, Milk