Area Schools Breakfast and Lunch Menus

Posted by: News Server 2 in School Menus February 16, 2017 0 0 Views

Ava Elementary, Middle & High School Breakfast Menu

Monday, Feb. 20

  • School

Tuesday, Feb. 21

  • Breakfast Pizza, Applesauce, Juice

Wednesday, Feb. 22

  • Mini Pancakes, Apple, Juice

Thursday, Feb. 23

  • Sausage Pancake on Stick, Banana, Juice

Friday, Feb. 24

  • Fruit Streusel Muffin, Mandarin Oranges, Juice

 

Ava Elementary Lunch Menu

Monday, Feb. 20

  • School

Tuesday, Feb. 21

  • Cheeseburger
  • Grilled Chicken Sandwich, French Fries, Salad, Orange Pineapple Mix, Fruit
  • Salad Bar, Orange Pineapple Mix, Fruit, Fruit Streusel Muffin
  • Breakfast Bar, Tater Tots, Salad, Orange Pineapple Mix, Fruit

Wednesday, Feb. 22

  • Chicken Patty
  • Baked Ham, Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy, Corn, Pears, Fruit, Hot Roll
  • Salad Bar, Pears, Fruit, Hot Roll
  • Baked Potato Bar, Corn, Pears, Fruit, Hot Roll

Thursday, Feb. 23

  • BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger Nachos
  • Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla, Salad, Cowboy Beans, Fruit, Applesauce
  • Salad Bar, Fruit, Applesauce, Cornbread
  • Hot Dog Bar, Salad, Cowboy Beans, Fruit, Applesauce, 3 Cheese Mac & Cheese

Friday, Feb. 24

  • Pepperoni Pizza
  • Peanut Butter & Jelly w/ Yogurt, Baby Carrots w/ Dip, Salad, Fruit, Strawberry Banana Mix
  • Salad Bar, Fruit, Strawberry Banana Mix, Fruit Streusel Muffin
  • Nacho Bar, Baby Carrots w/ Dip, Salad, Fresh Fruit, Strawberry Banana Mix, Spanish Rice

 

Ava Middle and High School Lunch Menu

Monday, Feb. 20

  • School

Tuesday, Feb. 21

  • Bacon Cheeseburger
  • Grilled Chicken Sandwich, French Fries, Salad, Orange Pineapple Mix, Fruit
  • Salad Bar, Orange Pineapple Mix, Fruit, Fruit Streusel Muffin
  • Breakfast Bar, Tater Tots, Salad, Orange Pineapple Mix, Fruit

Wednesday, Feb. 22

  • Chicken Patty/ Spicy Chicken Patty
  • Baked Ham, Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy, Corn, Pears, Fruit, Hot Roll
  • Salad Bar, Pears, Fruit, Hot Roll
  • Baked Potato Bar, Corn, Pears, Fruit, Hot Roll

Thursday, Feb. 23

  • BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger Nachos w/ Spanish Rice
  • Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla, Salad, Cowboy Beans, Fruit, Applesauce
  • Salad Bar, Fruit, Applesauce, Cornbread
  • Hot Dog Bar, Salad, Cowboy Beans, Fruit, Applesauce, 3 Cheese Mac & Cheese

Friday, Feb. 24

  • Pepperoni Pizza
  • Peanut Butter & Jelly w/ Yogurt, Baby Carrots w/ Dip, Salad, Fruit, Strawberry Banana Mix
  • Salad Bar, Fruit, Strawberry Banana Mix, Fruit Streusel Muffin
  • Nacho Bar, Baby Carrots w/ Dip, Salad, Fruit, Strawberry Banana Mix, Spanish Rice

 

 

 

 

 

 

Skyline Breakfast Menu

Monday, Feb. 20

  • No School

Tuesday, Feb. 21

  • Waffle, Bacon, Juice, Milk

Wednesday, Feb. 22

  • Egg McMuffin, Juice, Milk

Thursday, Feb. 23

  • Breakfast Pizza, Juice, Milk

Friday, Feb. 24

  • Biscuit, Gravy, Juice, Milk

 

Skyline Lunch Menu

Monday, Feb. 20

  • No School

Tuesday, Feb. 21

  • Chicken & Noodles, Peas, Crackers, Fruit, Milk

Wednesday, Feb. 22

  • Frito Pie, Corn, Fruit Bar, Milk

Thursday, Feb. 23

  • Corn Dog, Salad Bar, Fruit, Jello, Milk

Friday, Feb. 24

  • Potato Cheese Soup, Crackers, Fruit, Cookie, Milk

 

Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu

Monday, Feb. 20

  • Waffles, Syrup, Sausage Patty, Fruit

Tuesday, Feb. 21

  • Scrambled Eggs, Whole Wheat Toast w/ Jelly, Fruit, Juice, Milk

Wednesday, Feb. 22

  • Breakfast Pizza, Fruit, Juice, Milk

Thursday, Feb. 23

  • Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit, Fruit, Juice, Milk

Friday, Feb. 24

  • Cereal, Bagel w/ Cream Cheese, Fruit, Juice, Milk

 

Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu

Monday, Feb. 20

  • Tater Tot Casserole, Mixed Vegetables, Whole Wheat Toast, Tossed Salad, Brownie, Pears, Milk

Tuesday, Feb. 21

  • Cashew Chicken, Brown Rice, Egg Roll, Fresh Broccoli & Carrots w/ Ranch, Apple, Milk

Wednesday, Feb. 22

  • Meatballs, Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy, Green Beans, Whole Wheat Roll, Strawberry Shortcake, Milk

Thursday, Feb. 23

  • Chicken Parmesan, Spinach, Whole Wheat Garlic Toast, Tossed Salad w/ Ranch Dressing, Pineapple, Milk

Friday, Feb. 24

  • Cheeseburger on Bun, Fries, Pork & Beans, Celery & Peanut Butter, Applesauce, Milk

 

 

