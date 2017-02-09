Area Schools Breakfast and Lunch Menus

Ava Elementary, Middle & High School Breakfast Menu
Monday, Feb. 13
- Sausage Pancake on Stick, Applesauce, Juice
Tuesday, Feb. 14
- Fruit Streusel Muffin, Banana, Juice
Wednesday, Feb. 15
- Chocolate Chip Muffin, Pineapple, Juice
Thursday, Feb. 16
- Sausage Biscuit, Apple, Juice
Friday, Feb. 17
- Mini Pancakes, Banana, Juice
Ava Elementary Lunch Menu
Monday, Feb. 13
- Chicken Nuggets w/ Italian Bread
- Hamburger Mac N Cheese w/ Italian Bread, Salad, Corn, Applesauce, Fruit
- Chef Salad, Corn, Applesauce, Fruit, Italian Bread
Tuesday, Feb. 14
- Super Nachos
- Cheeseburger, Salad, Texas Pintos, Mandarin Oranges, Fruit, Strawberry Jello
- Taco Salad, Texas Pintos, Cornbread, Mandarin Oranges, Fruit, Strawberry Jello
Wednesday, Feb. 15
- Chicken Patty
- Fish Patty, Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy, Glazed Carrots, Peaches, Fruit, Hot Roll
- Chicken Caesar Salad, Glazed Carrots, Peaches, Fruit, Hot Roll
Thursday, Feb. 16
- BBQ Rib on a Bun
- Stuffed Taco, Tater Tots, Salad, Banana Orange Mix, Fruit
- Cobb Salad, Banana Orange Mix, Fruit, Fruit Streusel Muffin
Friday, Feb. 17
- Cheese Pizza
- Corn Dog, Salad, Broccoli Cheese Soup, Pineapple, Fruit
- Popcorn Chicken Salad, Broccoli Cheese Soup, Pineapple. Fruit, Fruit Streusel Muffin
Ava Middle and High School Lunch Menu
Monday, Feb. 13
- Chicken Nuggets w/ Italian Bread
Hamburger Mac N Cheese w/ Italian Bread, Salad, Corn, Applesauce, Fruit
- Salad Bar, Applesauce, Fruit, Italian Bread
- Burger Bar, Salad, Corn, Applesauce, Fruit
Tuesday, Feb. 14
- Super Nachos w/ Spanish Rice
- Cheeseburger, Salad, Texas Pintos, Mandarin Oranges, Fruit, Strawberry Jello
- Salad Bar, Cornbread, Mandarin Oranges, Fruit, Strawberry Jello
- Pizza Bar, Salad, Texas Pintos, Mandarin Oranges, Fruit, Strawberry Jello
Wednesday, Feb. 15
- Chicken Patty/ Spicy Chicken Patty
- Fish Patty, Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy, Glazed Carrots, Peaches, Fruit, Hot Roll
- Salad Bar, Peaches, Fruit, Hot Roll
- Mac N Cheese Bar, Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy, Glazed Carrots, Peaches, Fruit, Hot Roll
Thursday, Feb. 16
- BBQ Rib on Bun
- Stuffed Taco, Tater Tots, Salad, Banana Orange Mix, Fruit
- Salad Bar, Banana Orange Mix, Fruit, Fruit Streusel Muffin
- Breakfast Bar, Tater Tots, Salad, Banana Orange Mix, Fruit
Friday, Feb. 17
- Cheese Pizza
- Corn Dog, Salad, Broccoli Cheese Soup, Pineapple, Fruit
- Salad Bar, Pineapple, Fruit, Fruit Streusel Muffin
- South of the Border Bar, Broccoli Cheese Soup, Salad, Pineapple, Fruit, Spanish Rice
Skyline Breakfast Menu
Monday, Feb. 13
- French Toast, Sausage, Juice, Milk
Tuesday, Feb. 14
- Cereal, Muffin, Juice, Milk
Wednesday, Feb. 15
- Chicken Biscuit, Hash Brown, Juice, Milk
Thursday, Feb. 16
- Pancake Wrap, Cheese, Juice, Milk
Friday, Feb. 17
- Biscuit, Gravy, Juice, Milk
Skyline Lunch Menu
Monday, Feb. 13
- Country Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Green Beans, Fruit, Milk
Tuesday, Feb. 14
- Chicken Nuggets, Salad Bar, Fruit, Pudding, Milk
Wednesday, Feb. 15
- Tater Tot Casserole, Broccoli, Fruit, Bar, Milk
Thursday, Feb. 16
- Ham and Beans, Salad Bar, Fruit, Granola, Milk
Friday, Feb. 17
- Hot Dog, Carrot Sticks, Sun Chips, Fruit, Milk
Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu
Monday, Feb. 13
- French Toast Sticks, Syrup, Peanut Butter, Blueberries, Juice, Milk
Tuesday, Feb. 14
- Breakfast Burrito, Yogurt, Fruit, Juice, Milk
Wednesday, Feb. 15
- Oatmeal, Cinnamon Toast, String Cheese, Fruit, Juice, Milk
Thursday, Feb. 16
- Whole Grain Biscuit, Gravy, Granola Bar, Fruit, Juice, Milk
Friday, Feb. 17
- Cereal, Whole Wheat Toast w/ Jelly, Fruit, Juice, Milk
Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu
Monday, Feb. 13
- Chicken Patty on a Bun, Sliced Cheese & Pickles, Seasoned Fries, Tossed Salad w/ Ranch Dressing, Pears, Milk
Tuesday, Feb. 14
- Chili, Peanut Butter and Syrup Sandwich, Crackers & Shredded Cheese, Corn, Mandarin Oranges, Milk
Wednesday, Feb. 15
- Chicken Fried Chicken Patty, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Green Beans, Whole Wheat Roll, Apple Crisp, Milk
Thursday, Feb. 16
- Sloppy Joe, Chips, Raw Veggies & Ranch, Grapes, Cookie, Milk
Friday, Feb. 17
- Fish, Fries, Baked Beans, Slaw, Peaches, Milk