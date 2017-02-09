Don't Miss
Area Schools Breakfast and Lunch Menus

February 9, 2017

Ava Elementary, Middle & High School Breakfast Menu

Monday, Feb. 13

  • Sausage Pancake on Stick, Applesauce, Juice

Tuesday, Feb. 14

  • Fruit Streusel Muffin, Banana, Juice

Wednesday, Feb. 15

  • Chocolate Chip Muffin, Pineapple, Juice

Thursday, Feb. 16

  • Sausage Biscuit, Apple, Juice

Friday, Feb. 17

  • Mini Pancakes, Banana, Juice

 

Ava Elementary Lunch Menu

Monday, Feb. 13

  • Chicken Nuggets w/ Italian Bread
  • Hamburger Mac N Cheese w/ Italian Bread, Salad, Corn, Applesauce, Fruit
  • Chef Salad, Corn, Applesauce, Fruit, Italian Bread

Tuesday, Feb. 14

  • Super Nachos
  • Cheeseburger, Salad, Texas Pintos, Mandarin Oranges, Fruit, Strawberry Jello
  • Taco Salad, Texas Pintos, Cornbread, Mandarin Oranges, Fruit, Strawberry Jello

Wednesday, Feb. 15

  • Chicken Patty
  • Fish Patty, Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy, Glazed Carrots, Peaches, Fruit, Hot Roll
  • Chicken Caesar Salad, Glazed Carrots, Peaches, Fruit, Hot Roll

Thursday, Feb. 16

  • BBQ Rib on a Bun
  • Stuffed Taco, Tater Tots, Salad, Banana Orange Mix, Fruit
  • Cobb Salad, Banana Orange Mix, Fruit, Fruit Streusel Muffin

Friday, Feb. 17

  • Cheese Pizza
  • Corn Dog, Salad, Broccoli Cheese Soup, Pineapple, Fruit
  • Popcorn Chicken Salad, Broccoli Cheese Soup, Pineapple. Fruit, Fruit Streusel Muffin

 

Ava Middle and High School Lunch Menu

Monday, Feb. 13

  • Chicken Nuggets w/ Italian Bread

Hamburger Mac N Cheese w/ Italian Bread, Salad, Corn, Applesauce, Fruit

  • Salad Bar, Applesauce, Fruit, Italian Bread
  • Burger Bar, Salad, Corn, Applesauce, Fruit

Tuesday, Feb. 14

  • Super Nachos w/ Spanish Rice
  • Cheeseburger, Salad, Texas Pintos, Mandarin Oranges, Fruit, Strawberry Jello
  • Salad Bar, Cornbread, Mandarin Oranges, Fruit, Strawberry Jello
  • Pizza Bar, Salad, Texas Pintos, Mandarin Oranges, Fruit, Strawberry Jello

Wednesday, Feb. 15

  • Chicken Patty/ Spicy Chicken Patty
  • Fish Patty, Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy, Glazed Carrots, Peaches, Fruit, Hot Roll
  • Salad Bar, Peaches, Fruit, Hot Roll
  • Mac N Cheese Bar, Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy, Glazed Carrots, Peaches, Fruit, Hot Roll

Thursday, Feb. 16

  • BBQ Rib on Bun
  • Stuffed Taco, Tater Tots, Salad, Banana Orange Mix, Fruit
  • Salad Bar, Banana Orange Mix, Fruit, Fruit Streusel Muffin
  • Breakfast Bar, Tater Tots, Salad, Banana Orange Mix, Fruit

Friday, Feb. 17

  • Cheese Pizza
  • Corn Dog, Salad, Broccoli Cheese Soup, Pineapple, Fruit
  • Salad Bar, Pineapple, Fruit, Fruit Streusel Muffin
  • South of the Border Bar, Broccoli Cheese Soup, Salad, Pineapple, Fruit, Spanish Rice

 

 

Skyline Breakfast Menu

Monday, Feb. 13

  • French Toast, Sausage, Juice, Milk

Tuesday, Feb. 14

  • Cereal, Muffin, Juice, Milk

Wednesday, Feb. 15

  • Chicken Biscuit, Hash Brown, Juice, Milk

Thursday, Feb. 16

  • Pancake Wrap, Cheese, Juice, Milk

Friday, Feb. 17

  • Biscuit, Gravy, Juice, Milk

 

Skyline Lunch Menu

Monday, Feb. 13

  • Country Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Green Beans, Fruit, Milk

Tuesday, Feb. 14

  • Chicken Nuggets, Salad Bar, Fruit, Pudding, Milk

Wednesday, Feb. 15

  • Tater Tot Casserole, Broccoli, Fruit, Bar, Milk

Thursday, Feb. 16

  • Ham and Beans, Salad Bar, Fruit, Granola, Milk

Friday, Feb. 17

  • Hot Dog, Carrot Sticks, Sun Chips, Fruit, Milk

 

Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu

Monday, Feb. 13

  • French Toast Sticks, Syrup, Peanut Butter, Blueberries, Juice, Milk

Tuesday, Feb. 14

  • Breakfast Burrito, Yogurt, Fruit, Juice, Milk

Wednesday, Feb. 15

  • Oatmeal, Cinnamon Toast, String Cheese, Fruit, Juice, Milk

Thursday, Feb. 16

  • Whole Grain Biscuit, Gravy, Granola Bar, Fruit, Juice, Milk

Friday, Feb. 17

  • Cereal, Whole Wheat Toast w/ Jelly, Fruit, Juice, Milk

 

Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu

Monday, Feb. 13

  • Chicken Patty on a Bun, Sliced Cheese & Pickles, Seasoned Fries, Tossed Salad w/ Ranch Dressing, Pears, Milk

Tuesday, Feb. 14

  • Chili, Peanut Butter and Syrup Sandwich, Crackers & Shredded Cheese, Corn, Mandarin Oranges, Milk

Wednesday, Feb. 15

  • Chicken Fried Chicken Patty, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Green Beans, Whole Wheat Roll, Apple Crisp, Milk

Thursday, Feb. 16

  • Sloppy Joe, Chips, Raw Veggies & Ranch, Grapes, Cookie, Milk

Friday, Feb. 17

  • Fish, Fries, Baked Beans, Slaw, Peaches, Milk

 

 

 

 

