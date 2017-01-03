Wright County Children’s Home Holds Annual Donor Appreciation Luncheon

On Dec. 6, the Wright County Children’s Home held their annual Appreciation Luncheon. The event was held to show appreciation to the donors of WCCH. There were door prizes, the quilt drawing, home tour, great food and friendly fellowship.

Chili, Frito pies, chili dogs, and hot dogs were the menu choices completed with various condiments, and cookies were served for dessert. The food was donated and served by the Masonic Lodges of Mansfield, Mountain Grove, and Norwood, as well as The Valley of Joplin’s Ridgerunners Scottish Rite Club and the Shriners TR3 Unit. Some of the volunteers came as far away as Sparta, Rogersville, and Springfield to help with the occasion.

The door prizes were won by Wilma Hutsell, Kay Weisbrod, John P. Nichols, and Dale Roller. Appreciation gifts of a “Thank You Pen/Flashlight Set” and Treasure Chocolate Bars were given to all attending. Phyllis Virtue was the winner of the bow-tie quilt donated by Alma Pruett of Cabool.

Wright County Children’s Home is a private 501(c)3 organization located in Norwood, Mo., which provides emergency residential care for children ages 6-18 from all over the state of Missouri. For more information, please call 417-746-1420. You may also check out their webpage at http://www.wcch.net