“O God, thou knowest my foolishness and my sins are not hid from thee,” Psalm 69:5.

Our son, T.J., stayed two nights with us, Tuesday and Wednesday. He was coming from Connecticut to go to Denver, Colorado to his next job. He was visiting his friends in the day time at Springfield and Nixa.

Saturday afternoon Gary and I went to Ava to visit his mother, Maxine Turner, at Ava Place. Friday, Tiffanee Satterfield and AnnaBelle Johnson visited with Ralph and Dana Brazeal. Zoe Shull, Wyatt and Liviya Wharton, Zamber and Cole Little spent the weekend there. Dara Strong and Brayden Lansdown spent Saturday there.

The Fifth Sunday meeting will be Saturday at True Hope Church in Theodosia beginning at 10:30. Singing after lunch.

Have a great week and don’t waste time.