U.S. Rep. Jason Smith Receives ‘Friend of Farm Bureau’ Award

OSAGE BEACH – Congressman Jason Smith was presented with the ‘Friend of Farm Bureau’ Award by Missouri Farm Bureau President Blake Hurst during their 102nd Annual Meeting. Smith received the honor due to his constant support and fight to protect the rural way of life for Missouri farmers and their families.

“As a fourth generation Missouri farm owner, I am humbled to have received the ‘Friend of Farm Bureau’ Award. The over 19,000 farms throughout southeast and south central Missouri play a major role in the state’s economy. Washington bureaucrats who have never stepped foot on a farm in Missouri have no business making anti-growth, over-reaching regulations that continue to harm farmers. I remain committed to supporting reforms that allow the over 29,000 hardworking farmers across southeast and south central Missouri to do what they do best which is to put food on our tables and drive our economy,” Smith stated.

“During his first two terms, Congressman Jason Smith has stood up for rural Missouri and agriculture at every opportunity,” said Blake Hurst, president of Missouri Farm Bureau. “He has pushed back against unreasonable regulations from EPA and other government agencies and is at the forefront of urging President-Elect Trump to rescind the many onerous and needless Executive Orders issued in recent years.”

Established in 1996, The Friend of Farm Bureau Award is given to Missouri lawmakers who have a proven record of support for agriculture and rural Missouri. The Missouri Farm Bureau has been working to improve the quality of life for farmers, rural Missouri and all Missourians since 1915.