Tim Carnall legal

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE SALE

For default in the payment of debt and performance of the obligations secured by deed of trust executed by Timothy M. Carnall and Deirdra J. Carnall, dated July 1, 2003, recorded on July 7, 2003, in Book 408 at Page 467, Document #031666, Office of the Recorder of Deeds, Douglas County, Missouri, the undersigned Trustee will on February 17, 2017, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., and particularly at 1:00 p.m., at the North Door of the Douglas County Courthouse, 203 S. 2nd Ave., Ava, Missouri, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash, the property in Douglas County, Missouri, described as:

Tract No. 1: Lot 3 in Block 2 and a part of Lot 2 in Block 2 described as commencing at the Southeast corner of said Lot 2 in Block 2 and run thence North 15 feet, thence run West 60 feet, thence South 15 feet, thence run East and to the point of beginning. All in Pleasant Row in the Original Town of Ava, Missouri, as per plat of record in the T. O. Tucker Abstract Records.

Tract No. 2: Lot 6, Block 2, Prospect Row, Town of Ava, Missouri, being a part of the SW 1/4 SE 1/4 of Section 11, Township 26, Range 16.

Together with all rights, fixtures and improvements that are a part of said real estate, toward satisfaction of said debt and costs.

Fybar Service Corporation, Trustee

By: Jeffery J. Love,

authorized agent

Springfield, Missouri 65804

Telephone: (417) 883-6566

Facsimile: (417) 883-6689

