How time gets away in our life’s journey. I’ve had to miss our Extension Club meetings the past few times. I was recently remembering our three-county meeting held a couple years ago at the Tecumseh Fire House. It was well attended. We appreciated our TAVFD board president Shawn Taylor, who made the meeting possible for us at that time.

Wyatt Snelson was baptized Sunday at Lilly Ridge General Baptist Church, and the family was all present.

Shirley Sisney and Marcia Lyon are back in church after being sick. Barbara Roberts also has been sick. Our prayers go out to them and also to Matt Dixon as he copes with his health problems.

Gary Davidson and his son, Graham Davidson, recently went to Arkansas to visit Gary’s parents, Harry and Loretta Davidson. I’ve mentioned recently the wooden woven basket that Harry Davidson’s grandpa, “Uncle Bud” Miller made. The baskets made by the Amish people were very popular in the 1930’s. I recently gave Harry the keepsake of mine that his uncle Bud Miller made.

I appreciate my family members who are helping me out as I now need home health care. The years are starting to catch up with me. My granddaughter, Dana Taylor, spent Sunday night with me. My son, Marlin Pitcock, is staying overnight Monday with me. My cousin, Helen Conard,y also stays with me occasionally.

I am concerned about the tornadoes in Louisiana and the storms in San Diego, California and Arizona. I’ve heard they’re the worst in recent history.

Dave and Karen Davis were in Poplar Bluff Monday for Dave’s appointment at the veterans hospital.

We had fun with the neighborhood goose that crossed the highway and was afraid to go back across because of the heavy truck traffic. It stayed in my front yard for more than six hours, and I had so much fun watching him.

It’s window-washing time for me. It’s getting hard to see with the steamed-up windows.

Beulah Satterfield called me Monday, and we had a good conversation. Her husband Merle is in Mount Vernon Veterans Hospital. They were natives of Tecumseh and my good neighbors for many years. We made many trips to Branson together. I remember that Beulah always wanted to eat at Cracker Barrel.