Soon we will be looking for signs of spring, but we have more winter days ahead. It has really been favorable weather here while other areas were hit hard with storms and icy conditions.

My son, Marlin Pitcock from Forsyth, and granddaughter Sierra Vega came for an overnight visit last week.

My New Jersey friend, Ginger Peters, and I have kept in touch by correspondence since she moved from here a few years ago to live near her son, Allen. She recently purchased a new automobile. She became a member of a women’s club there, but she still treasures her time here with the Friendly Neighbors Extension Club. We miss her.

I mentioned last week that I had a basket made by Uncle Bud Miller at Tecumseh. He made durable and usable baskets in the 1930’s and 1940’s, and I feel fortunate to have one of them. I am giving it to his grandson, Harry Davidson, after I show it to the people at the Times office soon. It has been stored in my shop a long time.

My niece Andrea Hanson of Walnut Grove has been busy with her mission work with the Assemblies of God. She has been in more than 32 countries.

Several folks have had a round of flu, and it has been very contagious.

My cousin Wade Crawford from Ramona, California, called me. We talked about our artist friend who painted a picture of my barn while visiting her mother, Faye Shaw, who later moved away to live with her. The picture was so realistic. Soon after she painted the picture, my barn was burned.

My granddaughter, Dana, has been helping me out and stayed all night with me Sunday night.

My friend, Matt Dixon, and I have talked on the phone recently.

I’m sorry I had to miss church Sunday because of an injury to my hip. I appreciated my friends checking on me.

I’ve noticed that the buds on the pear trees are swelling, but it will be a little while longer before they bloom. I look forward to that.